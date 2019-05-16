Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.0 Million Equipment Order for Air Traffic Control Communications Network in Latin America

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a $1.0 million equipment order for an Air Traffic Control (“ATC”) communication network in Latin America.

The order specified NetPerformer™ Satellite Routers developed by Comtech EF Data Corp.’s subsidiary, Memotec, which deliver highly reliable, secured communications across hybrid terrestrial lines, as well as microwave and satellite transmissions. The NetPerformer platform combines the functionality of a data router, a multiplexer and a voice gateway in a single device, enabling users to create converged networks and transport mission-critical information over satellite or terrestrial links.

The Memotec NetPerformer ensures that Air Traffic Management (“ATM”) services are prioritized adequately and cost efficiently delivered using the best available path at any time, thus enabling ATC networks to be compliant with EUROCAE WG67 ATM standards. The NetPerformer meets stringent service quality requirements for delay, jitter and packet loss, and compensates for transmission network delays, enabling Air to Ground VHF radio communications and radar information to transit seamlessly across terrestrial or satellite links. It is the only solution compliant with VHF-AA (“VHF Extended Range”) EUROCAE specifications. As a voice and VHF over IP gateway solution compliant with EUROCAE WG67 ED137-B, the platform is a key enabler for the evolution of ATC services towards all-IP networks.

“We are honored to have been selected to supply equipment for this mission-critical network,” commented Fred Kornberg, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our NetPerformer product is deployed in networks all around the world, delivering cost-effective, robust and reliable operation in the most demanding applications, such as Air Traffic Control.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

