VEN-U by LRS and CardFree announce collaboration on location services and mobile ordering for restaurants and hospitality.

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRS (Long Range Systems), a global leader in location services and guest engagement, announced today that it has partnered with CardFree, a leading mobile commerce platform, to offer customers additional solutions for efficiency and revenue growth with mobile ordering and mobile kiosks.

CardFree and LRS’ joint solution provides restaurants with a new, kiosk-free solution to line busting at peak times. Restaurants can now enable consumers to order at the table and skip lines all together using their own smartphone device. The joint solution includes options for location services and ordering as well as loyalty and in-app payments, including support for credit cards, digital wallet, and gift cards. LRS will provide location and waitlist services within the app and will be offered through VEN-U. The offering is also available via SDK (Software Development Kit).

VEN-U by LRS is a new solutions-based platform that broadens available technologies to serve both the front and back-of-the-house operations for restaurants and hospitality concepts. “We’re excited about this opportunity with CardFree because it opens the door to providing customers new ways to engage guests inside and outside of their locations,” said John Weber, President and CEO of LRS.

CardFree has a proven track record for developing and deploying scalable mobile commerce solutions and they currently are the number one order-ahead provider by volume in the U.S.

“CardFree is an excellent vendor for us to work with given their experience in mobile technology and with our patented-guest engagement platform, we offer the industry a whole new way to optimize operations while enhancing their brand,” Weber added. “Our mobile kiosk app will combine our precise location technology while enhancing the guest experience whether they are curbside for pickup or entering the venue to dine. The development of the mobile kiosk app and its combined technologies is the first of its kind to launch in the QSR industry.”

Extending the Brand, Order-ahead and Increasing Revenues

The use of mobile ordering has proven to increase ticket size by 20-30%. VEN-U’s technology for accurate location services enables those orders to be seamlessly delivered inside or outside the venue along with enabling up-sell, loyalty, and customer feedback. “Mobile ordering has changed consumer expectations about not wasting time standing in lines,” explained Jon Squire, CEO and founder of CardFree. “It is a natural extension of our platform to expand remote ordering into on-premise ordering and payment. Working with LRS, a clear leader in engagement and location services, allows this joint solution to finally solve for the frustration of walking into your favorite restaurant and seeing the line is already 15 people deep.”

About VEN-U by LRS

VEN-U by LRS enables any business to engage, manage, and monitor guests, staff, and sites. Combined with in-depth data reporting, VEN-U provides real-time insights and analysis for businesses to enhance guest engagement and maximize operational efficiency.

The VEN-U platform offers engagement, operational management, and remote monitoring of sites. Our solution locates and gathers guest, staff, and sensor data to optimize operations for smarter venue management or what we call an Operations Management System (OMS).

The LRS team is committed to building VEN-U technologies that empower businesses to manage their operations while improving the entire guest experience. VEN-U provides solutions via wireless communication systems, remote sensors, Bluetooth, beacons, and mobile applications. Our patented technologies are in over 80,000 businesses and 50 countries around the world.

From paging systems to comprehensive venue management, find out how we can help your business thrive because Smart Venues Start Here™ https://VEN-U.io, or contact info@lrsus.com.

About CARDFREE

From the team that deployed the three largest mobile wallet initiatives in the U.S., CardFree offers merchants a one-stop solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to end services to engage consumers such as mGifts, offers, loyalty, order ahead and payments.

CardFree is headquartered in San Francisco and has been recognized as a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Wireless, as having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information, please visit www.cardfree.com or contact info@cardfree.com.