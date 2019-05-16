Raising the Standard of Addressing Social Determinants

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pieces Technologies, a pioneer in addressing social determinants of health, announced today it is partnering with Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare provider, to create a patient and community-level social vulnerability index. When developed, this tool will allow Northwell to more strategically identify and address social determinants of health.

To treat patients holistically, Northwell recognizes the critical importance of giving clinicians information and tools to not only highlight medical diagnoses and biometric indicators, but also to shed light on patients' personal circumstances. “By illuminating social, environmental and lifestyle factors that are influencing patients’ overall health, this social vulnerability index will arm clinicians with the knowledge to better address some of the underlying issues that are contributing to chronic medical conditions,” said Ram Raju, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Community Investment Officer at Northwell Health.

Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces Technologies, added, “This tool will generate worklists that will arm clinical teams with actionable interventions, taking into consideration all social and environmental factors that may be impacting a patient, in addition to the clinical needs.”

The partnership between Pieces Technologies and Northwell was formalized earlier this year. The tool will enable a more comprehensive picture of patients’ needs at the point of care, allowing care teams to create intervention plans that promote clinical well-being and referrals to social service community-based organizations that promote individual and community-level social well-being.

About Pieces Technologies

Pieces Technologies, Inc. reimagines the intersection of healthcare and technology by building software that interprets patient information in real-time, transforming billions of data points into warning tools that can save lives and strengthen communities inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, Pieces Tech solutions help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces DS and Pieces Iris, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health. For more information about deploying Pieces at your health system, please visit PiecesTech.com or follow @PiecesTech

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. Northwell cares for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic and community support. Their 68,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. Northwell is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on Northwell’s more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu or follow @NorthwellHealth