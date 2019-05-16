Muse Named Agency of Record for Mace® Brand

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muse, a brand strategy and content marketing firm, has been named agency of record for Mace® Brand, the consumer arm of Mace Security International, Inc. and a global leader in personal safety products. The collaboration marks an exciting new chapter as the company reinvigorates its brand and marketing strategies.

“We went through an extensive RFP process to find the right agency partner,” said Gary Medved, CEO of Mace Security International. “Muse came to the table with a strong understanding of our category and audience perceptions. They led with solid business insight and brand strategy to drive the development of creative ideas.”

Mace® Brand invented pepper spray in 1965 and holds a special place in the marketplace as the preferred choice for effective, yet less-lethal, self-defense solutions. Building off of the company’s legacy, Muse will create a brand strategy and awareness campaign that educates the public about the power of being prepared, safe and confident.

“As we take Mace® Brand into the next phase with Muse, we’re keenly aware of the looming threats that people hear about and fear,” adds Medved. “We’ll build on our legacy of innovation to tailor self-protection products for specific lifestyles so our customers can walk through the world with confidence.”

As a female-led marketing firm, Muse offers special insight into the challenges that many women face in feeling safe, particularly in unfamiliar or scary situations. Nevertheless, the firm recognizes that Mace® Brand is right for all people in many different scenarios.

“Mace® Brand is committed to not only manufacturing the highest-quality products, but to spark a broader movement of personal protection,” said Jackie Bebenroth, principal and founder of Muse. “We’re excited to work with Mace leadership to create inspiring and educational content that empowers people to lead safer, more confident lives. Especially with the help of less-lethal self-defense products that carry fewer risks than alternatives.”

About Mace® Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MSI) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand. MSI distributes and supports Mace® Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Muse

Muse is a marketing firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio offering brand strategy, content marketing and content amplification services to clients across the country. The firm’s proprietary message-first methodology helps brands better connect with audiences and communicate with clarity, intrigue and confidence. Learn more at www.MuseHeadquarters.com.