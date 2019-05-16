Jumio, TruNarrative Partner to Enhance Financial Crime Detection Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announced a new partnership with TruNarrative to provide industry-leading identity verification to TruNarrative’s single financial crime platform for fraud detection, customer onboarding and regulatory compliance.

Online identity verification using ID documents, including driver’s licenses and passports, is an essential part of the customer onboarding journey to ensure that a consumer is who they claim to be. Detecting fraudulent documents and identity fraud is becoming increasingly important as more and more businesses move their operations online and as the pace of identity theft and account takeover fraud continues to increase — evaporating trust.

The partnership enables TruNarrative’s existing client base and prospects to easily embed Jumio’s award-winning identity verification solutions into their TruNarrative configuration for a more streamlined account set-up process, simplified KYC compliance, and advanced detection of financial crime in a single, unified platform.

Jumio’s global presence enables TruNarrative’s customers to seamlessly check the validity of ID documents and provide a more reliable and automated identity proofing solution that covers more than 200 countries and territories, supporting more than 3,300 ID document types. Jumio’s technology leverages a proprietary blend of advanced technologies, including AI, OCR, computer vision and biometrics to deliver the most accurate and reliable solution on the market.

“Protecting your customers while making the experience as frictionless as possible has long been the goal for financial services and payment companies, but it’s required them to stitch together a variety of disparate solutions,” said Stephen Kearney, Jumio head of worldwide partnerships. “With TruNarrative, Jumio’s identity proofing, fraud detection and eKYC solutions can be easily integrated into a single platform that enables these organizations to better defend themselves against financial crime.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Jumio as a partner within our Appstore,” said John Lord, TruNarrative CEO. “The service helps our customers comply with their obligation to verify that their customers are who they say they are, enhancing the use of traditional evidence databases and document verification.”

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 170 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About TruNarrative

TruNarrative was founded with a single mission: to make safe commerce simpler. With its head office in Leeds, TruNarrative also has offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore.

TruNarrative is transforming the fraud, identity, KYC and AML process by continually providing products built on state-of-the-art technology, bringing the best of data science to ambitious companies of all sizes.

TruNarrative – We Make Safe Commerce Simple