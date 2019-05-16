Silicon Mobility and Valeo succefully finalized their “GMG-EHL” common project on mild-hybrid electric vehicles

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Mobility, the technology player powering control solutions for a cleaner, safer and smarter mobility, announced today the success of the GMG-EHL project executed with the support of Valeo on automotive powertrain electrification. The results of the project have demonstrated that the Silicon Mobility’s OLEA® solution improves the energy efficiency, lowers CO 2 emissions, strengthens the functional safety and reduces the cost of electronics system control of mild-hybrid electric vehicles.

To address the necessary need of reduction of the negative impact of carbon emitted by road transportation, Silicon Mobility, with the support of Valeo, responds in 2015 to a project issued by ADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency). The project relies on the technology program “2l/100km vehicle” from PFA (French Automotive Supply Chain Association) by building the GMG-EHL project (integrated control for Gear Motor driven Generator – electronic for Mild-Hybrid vehicles).

After three years of development, Silicon Mobility today welcomes the achieved results. GMG-EHL enabled the design and industrialization of OLEA® FPCU (Field Programmable Control Unit), a semiconductor based solution delivering unique real-time and functional safety capabilities. OLEA® FPCU comes with OLEA® COMPOSER, its development and calibration framework. Validated on a Valeo’s mild-hybrid system testbench, OLEA® solution demonstrated the energy yield improvement of the electric motor/Inverter, opening the path to 5% further reduction of CO 2 emission. The development activities have also demonstrated a possible reduction of 50% of the bill of material of the control electronics as well as the software development efforts.

“Silicon Mobility has perfectly addressed the needs of hybridization systems by developing an efficient control solution,” said Guillaume Devauchelle, vice-president of Group Innovation and Scientific Developement at Valeo.

“The collaboration with Valeo, the worldwide leader of hybridization systems, has been a tremendous acceleration of the industrialization of OLEA® and the demonstration of its energy and economic benefits,” said Bruno Paucard, CEO of Silicon Mobility. “We are more than ever committed to pursuit our relationship to actively contribute to Valeo’s products success.”

Summary of the project results are available on the ADEME website.

About Silicon Mobility:

Silicon Mobility is a technology leader with a for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility.

The company designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility’s products control electric motors, battery, and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility’s technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight, and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability. Its technologies and products accelerate the car’s powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a global presence in Germany, Silicon Valley, CA., China, and Japan.

For more information, visit: www.silicon-mobility.com