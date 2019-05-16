Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust and Ameresco announce energy savings project.

LONDON & FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust today announced the completion of a £7.5 million energy infrastructure and maintenance contract for Wexham Park Hospital, a 588-bed, acute care hospital serving Slough and the surrounding area of Berkshire. It is one of the three acute hospitals in the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

“Our focus is always to ensure the needs of our patients come first, and this project definitely will afford greater comfort,” said Colin Mapperley, Director of Estates & Facilities, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. “The energy infrastructure project with Ameresco provides a significantly more reliable and efficient heat and hot water system for the entire hospital and allows us to accommodate the expansion plans currently underway. In addition, the project development scheme was specifically designed to make sure we didn’t have any disruptions in our day-to-day delivery of patient services during implementation of the project.”

Wexham Park Hospital financed its project with a Salix loan, with outcomes guaranteed through an energy savings performance contract (ESPC), which set a maximum implementation cost and guarantees energy cost savings. Under the ESPC, Ameresco replaced the hospital’s existing 1960s-era steam boilers and distribution system with a high efficiency gas fired 1.5 MWe Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant. This includes installation of three 2.5 MWth dual-fuel low temperature hot water boilers and extensive LTHW distribution pipework network across the whole site connecting over 30 individual plantrooms directly to the energy centre. Construction was completed within 12 months and the project became operational in December 2018.

The CHP plant displaces 90 percent of grid electricity and provides 75 percent of the hospital’s total heat requirement. Supported by a 15-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract, Ameresco will deliver the hospital £700,000 in annual energy savings over the contract term. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,621 tonnes of CO 2 per annum, and new steam generators work toward meeting their autoclave sterilization requirements.

“We are delighted to partner with Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust,” stated Britta MacIntosh, Ameresco’s Vice President of UK operations. “Our goal has been to deliver a project that will provide the maximum benefit and value to the hospital and its patients. We are honoured to support the Trust’s efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency at this vital service facility.”

About Wexham Park Hospital

Wexham Park Hospital is a large NHS hospital which provides emergency, trauma and orthopaedic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, paediatric, coronary care and maternity services, amongst others, in Wexham, Berkshire, United Kingdom. For more information visit https://www.fhft.nhs.uk/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, www.ameresco.com.

