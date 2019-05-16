Taiwan-St Kitts and Nevis Relationship Strengthens: “We Continue to Achieve Amazing Things Together” – CS Global Partners

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week, Mark Brantley, St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Premier of Nevis, headed a delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) where he met with President Tsai Ing-wen. It is Minister Brantley’s third trip to Taiwan, after Prime Minister Timothy Harris visited it last month.

Minister Brantley also had a meeting with his counterpart, Dr Jaushieh Joseph Wu, where the two discussed further collaboration on matters of mutual concern, especially opportunities for small to medium enterprises, education and infrastructural development. Dr Wu reiterated Taiwan’s support for St Kitts and Nevis socio-economic advancement. Mr Brantley was accompanied by other high officials as part of his delegation, including the Ambassador of St Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Jasmine Huggins.

President Tsai highlighted the strong bilateral partnership between Taiwan and St Kitts and Nevis, emphasising the importance of international diplomacy: “Our relationship has grown from strength to strength and we continue to achieve amazing things together.” She also highlighted that more St Kitts and Nevis citizens are welcome to benefit from higher education opportunities through the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship programme.

Building bridges – and visa-free access – with approximately 150 countries and territories is what St Kitts and Nevis has been focusing on ever since gaining independence in 1983. Despite being one of the smallest countries in the Western Hemisphere, its passport strength is ranked 26th worldwide and remains the strongest in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). For over three decades, St Kitts and Nevis has been offering foreign investors and their families a means of acquiring its citizenship. This is possible under the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme. It is the longest-standing programme of its kind and has come to be internationally recognised as a Platinum Standard brand of citizenship by investment. The most straightforward route is considered the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), to which single applicants contribute US$150,000, or US$195,000 for a family of four. Funds generated from the SGF are aimed at advancing the islands’ infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, education and more.

