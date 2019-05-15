Nuts.com Eyes Exponential Growth with Migration to the commercetools Platform for its B2C and B2B Operations

MUNICH & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--commercetools, a leading commerce platform for next-generation commerce, has signed a multi-year software license agreement with Nuts.com – a 90-year-old retailer of specialty nuts, chocolates and other high-end pantry items. Nuts.com will consolidate its entire B2C, B2B and wholesale businesses within the commercetools API-based commerce platform.

The pure play online retailer has already begun to migrate off its monolithic in-house platform to commercetools, which will deliver better control over thousands of unique products and more agility to add segments, channels and brands as Nuts.com continues to grow.

The business that began as a family-owned New Jersey storefront in 1929 has evolved into a go-to online destination for nuts, dried fruit, superfood and a variety of snacks, with a staggering 4,000 unique SKUs sold to a growing audience of fans around the globe. Nuts.com takes pride in selling only the highest-quality products by running its own supply chains and distribution centers and by producing a large number of SKUs in-house.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our products and the excellent customer service we deliver,” said Alex Shiferman, vice president of technology at Nuts.com. “To continue serving our customers and accommodating the growth we anticipate, we needed a commerce technology platform with agility, resiliency and future-proofing. Moving to the commercetools commerce platform gives our technology, merchandising and marketing teams the foundation they need to continue to grow our business.”

The company built its own commerce platform when it first went online 20 years ago, but over time the platform became cumbersome and difficult to modify quickly. Modernizing the Nuts.com commerce platform became a necessity in order to compete with online giants like Amazon who already utilize APIs and microservices to deliver speed and agility in their commerce platforms. The cloud-native, API-based commercetools platform appealed to Nuts.com because it would allow the company’s engineers to make updates and releases significantly faster, which ultimately will allow it to expand the current core business, as well as drive future business needs.

"To keep up with online leaders like Amazon, retailers must be fast and flexible to launch offers and connect with customers across all channels," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "The transition to a modern commerce architecture will allow the Nuts.com tech team to make updates and releases faster; thus enabling expansion of their current business. We look forward to accompanying this traditional retailer along the path to next generation commerce," added Dirk.

Mr. Shiferman will share how Nuts.com continues its transition from a small family business to multi-million-dollar online retailer by modernizing not just its technology, but the entire organization in an upcoming webinar on May 16th titled: “Who’s Minding the Digital Store? How to align teams when technology is in charge.” Alex will be joined by Jeffrey Liss, Director of Connected Commerce at KPMG. Register here> .

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices. Visit www.commercetools.com for more information.