Scintomics and 1717 Life Science Ventures Team up in the Joint Venture PENTIXAPHARM to Develop CXCR4-Targeted Theranostics

BERLIN & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scintomics GmbH and 1717 Life Science Ventures GmbH announced today to have signed an agreement to collaborate in the development of the theranostic pair PentixaFor / PentixaTher.

PentixaPharm GmbH, based in Würzburg, is committed to develop PentixaFor and PentixaTher as a theranostic radiopharmaceutical pair, specifically targeting the CXCR4-receptor expressed in most fast progressing diseases, particularly malignant cancers.

Interviews: “We are delighted that in 1717 LSV we have found a strong partner with an outstanding expertise in the clinical development of precision oncologics. Taking the various recent and successful proof-of-concept studies with PentixaFor and PentixaTher in men into account, this joint venture creates optimal conditions for the effective and swift clinical development of this unrivalled and unique pair of theranostic drugs”, said Prof. Hans-Jürgen Wester, PhD, Founder of Scintomics and Chair for Pharmaceutical Radiochemistry at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany.

“The introduction of 68Ga-PentixaFor may be regarded as a milestone for clinical PET imaging of CXCR4 expressing malignancies”, added Dr. Hakim Bouterfa Co-founder of 1717 LSV GmbH and CEO of PentixaPharm. “Now we will focus on the next major step to provide CXCR4-directed endoradiotherapy in prospective clinical trials.”

About PentixaFor / PentixaTher

This theranostic pair specifically targets the CXCR4-CXCR12 axis, which is significantly involved in the interaction and proliferation of hematologic and solid tumors and their protective environment. The Gallium-68 based PET agent PentixaFor has demonstrated advanced imaging not only for several different hematologic indications – including leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma – but also for other solid tumors like adrenocortical carcinoma, and small cell lung cancer. In addition, other disease conditions, such as atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, splenosis and stroke and can be targeted with this tracer. The therapeutic counterpart PentixaTher, labeled with α- or β-emitters, offers new treatment options for individualised medicine in terms of endoradiotherapy.

About Scintomics GmbH

Scintomics, based in Fuerstenfeldbruck/Munich, is a privately held company for innovative-targeted theranostics and corresponding radiopharmaceutical technologies with a strong commitment towards personalized cancer care with an exceptional pipeline of functional diagnostics and radiotherapeutics. Scintomics considers the joint venture partnership with 1717 LSV as another important milestone towards a strong positioning as radiopharmaceutical development specialist.

About 1717 LSV GmbH

1717 LSV, based in Berlin, is a privately held company with expertise in the development of targeted precision radiopharmaceuticals for the targeted diagnosis and treatment of malignant oncological diseases. By enabling novel radiopharmaceutical therapies to traverse early stages of manufacturing and clinical development, 1717 LSV brings innovative drug candidates to patients with unmet medical needs.