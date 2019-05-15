Waste Management Joins the ‘We Are Still In’ Coalition

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waste Management (NYSE: WM) today joins with more than 3,780 businesses, investors, governmental agencies, universities and faith groups in committing to climate action in support of the landmark Paris Agreement.

As a signatory of the ‘We Are Still In’ coalition, Waste Management pledges to do its part to help offset Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and stem the causes of climate change.

“Waste Management’s support of ‘We Are Still In’ aligns with our values and vision for the future,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer of Waste Management. “We’ve set a high bar for ourselves: Over the next 20 years, we intend for our waste solutions and services to result in an overall offset of GHG emissions four times greater than generated by our own operations. The people and planet we serve deserve our best efforts and boldest thinking, so we’ll continue to step up, and be a leader for this important initiative.”

Initiatives the company is taking to reduce its carbon footprint include:

Producing renewable, low-carbon fuels from waste

Creating near-zero emissions collection fleet by investing in the cleanest natural gas-fueled trucks available

Increasing the use of renewable energy

Expanding the productivity of recycling operations, with an emphasis on increasing the recycling of materials that provide the greatest GHG reduction benefit; and

Providing climate-related sustainability consulting services to customers who want to improve tracking, reduce their carbon footprints, and/or prepare for potential carbon cap-and-trade or carbon tax scenarios.

“Our commitment marries leadership in climate action with economic value for our customers and shareholders, the true definition of a sustainable business model,” Fish continued.

Waste Management has a long track record of leadership in climate-related disclosure, discipline and innovation, supporting our premise that good environmental practices make good business sense. The CDP (formerly the Climate Disclosure Program), considered the world's most comprehensive rating of companies leading in environmental action, has named Waste Management to its Climate A list.

Read more about our commitment to the environment in our 2018 Sustainability Report: WM 2018 Sustainability Report.

ABOUT WE ARE STILL IN

‘We Are Still In’ is a joint declaration of support for climate action, signed by thousands of leaders across the sectors of American business, government, academia, culture and faith. Its signatories demonstrate America’s enduring commitment to delivering on the promise of the 2015 Paris Agreement and represent 155 million citizens, all 50 states, and approximately $9.45 trillion in gross domestic product.