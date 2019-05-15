Hunton Andrews Kurth Partner Lisa Sotto Joins US Delegation to Brazil to Address Cybersecurity and Data Policy Standards

Lisa Sotto, partner and chair of the global privacy and cybersecurity practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, traveled to Brazil as a member of a U.S. delegation to address cybersecurity and data policy standards. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partner and chair of the global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa Sotto, was invited by U.S. government officials and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to travel to Brazil as a member of a delegation that met with Brazilian government agencies and industry representatives in the process of considering the country’s cybersecurity strategy. Sotto is recognized as a thought leader on privacy and cybersecurity matters and she and her team, in coordination with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently issued a report proposing a framework for effective data breach notification legislation across the globe.

In addition to offering insight on U.S. data and cybersecurity policy, Sotto participated in a roundtable organized by the Cyber Defense Command in Brazil focused on implementing the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology cybersecurity framework in critical infrastructure sectors such as finance, communications, nuclear and energy. During the trip, she also met with the country’s National Telecommunications Agency and its Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“Given the ubiquity of data and the fact that a single incident can impact information about individuals from around the world, there is an urgent need for international alignment on guiding principles related to cybersecurity and data policy standards,” Sotto said. “Effective cybersecurity standards, for instance, enable companies to operate efficiently in a global environment,” she added. “I am pleased to have joined this esteemed delegation to promote this awareness and to provide guidance and assistance toward that end.”

