FEMA Utilizes Keywest Technology’s Digital Signage Solution at NAB 2019

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keywest Technology, a full-service digital signage firm, recently exhibited at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) booth at NAB 2019 to display its digital signage solution as part of any potential mass notification plan.

Keywest Technology’s Breeze digital signage software is a cloud-based solution that reduces reliance on expensive hardware, eliminates costly maintenance routines and greatly increases capabilities and reliability. The system is highly secure, modularized and customizable for installations on either public or private networks.

“It has been very rewarding working with FEMA to test and certify Breeze 3.0’s interface with IPAWS-OPEN directly,” stated Koytt Nichols, president, Keywest Technology. “Utilizing our extensive filtering capabilities, we can eliminate the need for an additional encoder and display custom localized Emergency Alerts.”

FEMA enables federal, state, local, tribal and territorial alerting authorities to use the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) to send warnings and alerts to the public. Keywest Technology’s Breeze digital signage solution can interface directly with IPAWS-OPEN and display alerts on digital signage players.

Although other signage solutions are capable of interfacing with CAP feeds, to date, Keywest Technology’s Breeze 3.0 is the first known digital signage software that can interface with IPAWS-OPEN directly.

About Keywest Technology

Founded in 1998, with roots back to the 1970s, Keywest Technology is a leading digital signage software, graphic design and product developer that helps companies build creative and effective messaging and customer engagement solutions. Using various display technologies - interactive touch devices, kiosks, LED signs and flat panel display systems, Keywest Technology has provided innovative digital signage, guided by experience and vision, hindsight and foresight, to meeting the challenges of communicating better, faster and more efficiently. The company’s digital signage products include Breeze™ Digital Signage Solutions software, Keywest Interactive, and SignWaveSM Door Cards. For more information, please visit our website at KeywestTechnology.com.