Interval International and Simone Group Sign Exclusive Affiliation Agreement for Blanco Hotel in Prime Resort Destination in Italy

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, has added the shared ownership component of Blanco Hotel to its vacation exchange network. The resort is located in Castellaneta Marina, high in the heel of Italy’s boot, in the culturally rich region of Puglia. This is the first timeshare development by the Simone Group, a leader in residential construction and hotel management in Italy for more than 50 years.

“We chose to affiliate our property with Interval because of its comprehensive member benefits, as well as the quality of service it provides,” said Roberto Simone, managing director of Blanco Hotel. “We are quite confident that having Interval as our partner will be invaluable to our sales effort, and we are looking forward to working with its experienced team for a very long time.”

Situated in one of Puglia’s popular resort towns, Blanco Hotel provides a convenient base for owners and guests seeking a beachside vacation in one of the most desired gold-sand stretches in southeastern Italy. The property exterior is sleek and modern with a gleaming glass-and-steel façade. One- and two-bedroom units feature minimalist interiors and furnishings in pewter, sand and white hues contrasted by dark-wood cabinets; furnished balconies with sea views; flat-screen TVs; and complimentary Wi-Fi. Bathrooms include glass-walled showers complemented by pale marble floors and countertops.

“We’re excited that the Simone Group has brought this exceptional new property to market,” said Darren Ettridge, Interval’s senior vice president of business development for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. “This addition will certainly add value for Interval members — and access to our network of high-quality resorts in sought-after destinations is sure to appeal to prospective owners of Blanco Hotel.”

Guests at the timeshare accommodations also can enjoy amenities and services at the full-service boutique hotel, including a restaurant serving local cuisine, a private beach, a swimming pool and garden, a kids’ club, 24/7 room service and a shuttle service to nearby towns and attractions. Bicycle trails, tennis and golf are available in the surrounding area.

In addition, visitors can explore the Tavole Palatine Temple and Metaponto archeological site in Bernalda, approximately 30 minutes away from Castellaneta Marina, or the Cathedral of San Cataldo, National Archeological Museum, Aragonese Castle, Grotta del Trullo and Castellana Caves in Taranto. Also nearby is the unique town of Matera, which is known for its extensive cave-dwelling districts or sassi, and was named the European Capital of Culture for 2019 by the European Union. The Sassi of Matera was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in recognition of its status as an intact example of a prehistoric settlement.

Timeshare owners will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward the purchase of a cruise, hotel, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives the opportunity to earn bonus points for one free weekend rental day; Dining and Leisure Discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP Concierge℠, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

Note to Editors: Photo available upon request.