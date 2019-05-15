Lenovo™ Announces North America Partnership with Team SoloMid

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lenovo North America announced a local partnership with Team SoloMid (TSM), the premier digital gaming platform that includes gaming strategy sites, world class influencers and championship esports teams. The partnership is Lenovo North America’s first official esports sponsorship, and the investment will further enhance the company’s focus on the gaming industry.

As the exclusive PC partner of TSM’s teams and organization, Lenovo will outfit a revolutionary, state-of-the-art, gaming lounge for players inside TSM’s new 25,000 square foot training facility, currently under construction in Los Angeles. With Lenovo’s support, TSM’s players will not only be able to train and work toward competing at the highest level possible, the organization’s content team will have access to the technological tools necessary to produce world-class content. The Lenovo Legion™ Lounge will feature sleek, high-performance Lenovo gaming PCs, complete with immersive visuals and audio. The company will also host exclusive TSM events and giveaways throughout the year.

“With the esports audience projected to surpass NFL viewership and reach 276 million by 2022, Lenovo is excited to partner with a veteran team that helped to elevate the popularity of esports in the U.S.,” said Matt Zielinski, Lenovo’s President of North America, “We understand the tremendous growth potential of this market, and this partnership is a great complement to our investments in bringing professional-grade gaming experiences to avid players around the world.”

For more than a decade, TSM has fielded some of the most talented and successful professional esports teams in North America, competing across multiple titles such as League of Legends™, Fortnite™, Smash Brothers™ and Rocket League®. In addition to its elite players, TSM has one of the largest, most engaged fan bases in esports with nearly 80 million followers across multiple platforms, and a network of gaming sites that boasts over 180 million page views a month.

“For TSM, partnering with Lenovo was simple,” says Andy Dinh, Founder and CEO of TSM. “Lenovo Legion is best in class when it comes to PCs that are optimized for gameplay. It’s important that we believe in the brand and products we partner with, and I want to make sure our players, and our audience, are using the best hardware possible. TSM focuses on excellence, and we only partner with the best. Lenovo’s history of a commitment to high performance and quality aligns with TSM’s vision for the future—not only for our teams, but our entire organization.”

For additional information about Lenovo Legion PCs, please visit: www.lenovo.com/legion.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at Lenovo.com.

About Team SoloMid

TSM is an elite, holistic gaming brand comprised of championship esports teams, world-class influencers, and gaming strategy sites that levels up the entry level player all the way up to professional. A platform of champions, TSM seeks to provide maximum value through the competitive excellence of our teams and the creation of exciting, educational and entertaining content that delivers the ultimate esports and gaming fan experience. tsm.gg

LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS is a trademark of Riot Games, Inc. FORNITE is a trademark of Epic Games, Inc. SMASH BROTHERS is a trademark of Nintendo of America, Inc. ROCKET LEAGUE is a trademark of Psyonix Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019, Lenovo Group Limited.