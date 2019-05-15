Tecore’s Managed Access System To Replace Cellular Jamming In New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecore Networks, a global supplier of innovative wireless network infrastructure, announced that its iNACTM Managed Access System (MAS) has been selected by Spark New Zealand for the provision of a “Managed Cellular Communication” service to combat the use of contraband cell phones in New Zealand correctional institutions. After extensive evaluation by Spark industry experts, Tecore’s existing Maryland-based MAS deployments served as a test-bed and case model in efficacy leading up to this contract award.

Under the New Zealand (NZ) Corrections Act it's an offense for an inmate to use an unauthorized cell phone. NZ’s wireless carriers were requested to identify and propose a solution to detect and prevent illicit use of cell phones within the country’s correctional institutions. To date, cellular jamming has been the approach of choice. However, cellular jamming is no longer reliable in today's wireless landscape due to out-of-band interference and the inability to manage changes in cellular bands used by wireless carriers.

Spark, one of the largest companies in New Zealand and the leading provider of fixed line, mobile network, and internet coverage, has been selected to provide its proposed Tecore’s iNAC Managed Access System. The deployment of the iNAC system represents a collaborative effort between Tecore and Spark to provide a more effective and intelligent Cellular Interdiction System than the legacy jamming system.

“It’s rewarding to know our technology is being used internationally in partnership with world-class wireless carriers. Through Spark’s forward thinking leadership, the implementation of our modern approach against contraband cell phones is sure to provide the more robust and flexible solution that is needed to combat this persistent issue,” said Jay Salkini, Founder and CEO of Tecore Networks. “When we initially developed MAS, it was offered as a legal alternative to cellular jamming in the United States for use in correctional institutions. As the efficacy of the iNAC MAS has been proven across wireless technology generations and frequency bands, we continue to receive interest from countries that have used jamming, which is a testament to the effectiveness and added benefits of MAS technology.”

Tecore’s iNAC MAS addresses many of the known issues of cellular jamming and micro-jamming systems while preventing unauthorized communications. The iNAC:

Provides a targeted radio frequency (RF) umbrella over the facility, limiting the risk of interference with the commercial spectrum and general public’s rights and lawful usage of their mobile devices.

Provides enhanced communications for emergency services including E911 and authorized personnel;

Provides the system operator the ability to obtain device and call information for forensic analysis, consistent with applicable law;

Provides comprehensive and consistent coverage of 2G, 3G, 4G and is 5G-ready to support deployments by incremental remote and on-site system updates;

Tecore Networks looks forward to partnering with wireless carriers like Spark NZ to provide this best in-class solution to combat the pervasive contraband cell phone epidemic. To learn more about Tecore’s iNAC Managed Access Solutions please visit: www.tecore.com/managed-access/

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited (formerly Telecom New Zealand) is a New Zealand telecommunications company providing fixed line telephone services, a mobile network, an internet service provider, and a major ICT provider to NZ businesses (through its Spark Digital division). It has operated as a publicly traded company since 1990.

Telecom New Zealand was formed in 1987 from a division of the New Zealand Post Office and privatized in 1990.

About Tecore

Founded in 1991, Tecore Networks is a global supplier of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G-ready wireless network infrastructure and the inventor of Managed Access technology. Today, Tecore delivers innovative and game-changing products as one of the largest manufacturers of government and public safety deployable wireless solutions. These robust hardware and software platforms have integrated into numerous critical government environments and communications systems creating secure mobile networks. Tecore Networks is ISO 9001 certified. For more information, visit www.tecore.com

