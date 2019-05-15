KBRA Assigns Short-Term Rating of K1+ to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes Series 2019B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a short-term rating of K1+ to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes Series 2019B consisting of Subseries 2019B-1 and Subseries 2019B-2.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirms the short-term rating of K1+ on the MTA’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1

(maturing 5/15/2022) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2

(maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1

(maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2

(maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020) K1+ n/a

