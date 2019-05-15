KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Scorpio (European Loan Conduit No. 34) DAC

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of Scorpio (European Loan Conduit No. 34) DAC, a CMBS single-borrower securitisation.

The collateral for the transaction is a £236.4 million pari passu portion of a £286.4 million limited recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has a two-year initial term with three extension options (two one-year options plus an 18-month option). The loan is secured by the borrower’s interests in 112 assets, most of which are ‘last mile’ industrial warehouse properties. The largest asset is 6.5% by ALA, while the 10 largest assets are just over one-third (36.5%) of the pool. The properties are leased to approximately 850 individual tenants, of which the largest represents only 2.6% of passing rent and the top 10 represent 12.1%. Most tenants are local or regional firms based in the UK.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows and the application of our European CMBS Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of £23.7 million, individual property capitalisation rates ranging from 6.00% to 13.50%, a KBRA Value of £319.5 million, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 89.6%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third-party technical due diligence, environmental, and valuation reports; the results of our site inspections; and legal documentation.

