Rohde & Schwarz and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg Establish Research Partnership

LEIPZIG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, today announced a strategic partnership with Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg to establish a joint research program. The R&S subsidiary provides market-leading network analytics solutions for more secure, reliable and efficient networks. The joint research with the Computer Science Institute of the MLU will focus on future technologies like big data analytics, machine learning or artificial intelligence and how they can boost network analytics. The project is intended to run for 4 years.

A fast and efficient identification of malicious software, encrypted malware and network attacks is the main prerequisite to keep the networks of the future safe and reliable. However, protocol complexity and traffic rates grow, while more and more devices connect to the Internet. This way, the challenge to timely identify threats continually steps up. As a response to that challenge, future technologies have the potential to further enhance network analytics and security solutions. This will be a main topic in the research partnership.

“Basic research is the foundation of technological leadership and enables market-leading products. That is why we are very glad to have Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg as a research partner”, says Dr. Martin Mieth, project leader at ipoque GmbH. “We are confident that with joint research we can stay ahead of the technological development and establish a partnership of mutual benefits.”

About Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU)

Creating Knowledge since 1502. The MLU offers a wide range of academic subjects in the areas of humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and medicine. The oldest and largest university in Saxony-Anhalt was created in 1817 when the University of Wittenberg (founded in 1502) merged with Friedrichs University Halle (founded in 1694). Today the university has 340 professors and 20,000 students. Research at the university focuses on nano and life sciences, the enlightenment, society and culture.

About ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a leading vendor of deep packet inspection software that adds protocol and application classification capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. Rohde & Schwarz also provides a holistic network traffic analytics system for communication service providers that allows deep insights into network behavior, network performance and trends to optimize both quality of experience and quality of service. For more information, visit www.ipoque.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

