Greystar and Hello Alfred Elevate the Standard of Rental Living

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development and management of high-quality rental housing properties, and Hello Alfred, the leading residential experience company, today announced that they are joining forces to provide residents at Greystar’s properties across the United States access to Hello Alfred’s anticipatory home management services. This combination of industry leaders ushers in a new standard of living through a first-of-its-kind deal in both scale and service.

Through this relationship, residents at select Greystar communities are able to leverage Hello Alfred’s human-centered technology and hands-on hospitality services to take care of daily tasks including home cleaning, laundry, pet care, travel planning and beyond. Hello Alfred’s combination of professionally trained, dedicated home managers and proprietary technology work together to anticipate residents’ to-do lists and execute those tasks, freeing up a resident’s time and mental energy. For building owners and managers, partnering with Hello Alfred provides the tools and information to enhance resident satisfaction, improve retention and attract new residents.

“We see anticipatory and trusted services built directly into the home as the 'new normal'," said Bob Faith, Founder and CEO of Greystar. "Together with Hello Alfred, we're innovating and moving the market, continuing to set the highest standard of living in rental housing.”

The idea of “home” is drastically changing. According to the United Nations’ World Urbanization Prospects 2018 report, 80 percent of Americans are expected to live in cities by 2050. In addition to urban migration patterns driven in part by demographic shifts, individuals are seeking greater convenience at home as external demands are increasingly occupying their time and attention. For instance, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that individuals spend 1.81 hours a day on recurring household tasks at a time when many Americans are working more than ever before.

Progressive companies like Greystar and Hello Alfred recognize the need for greater convenience and optionality, and are at the forefront of delivering resident-focused technology, innovation and services to create better living experiences. With the Pew Research Center declaring that more American households are renting now than at any point during the past 50 years, meeting residents’ evolving needs and expectations has never been more important.

“The level of our impact cannot be achieved by just building an app, or offering services on-demand,” says Marcela Sapone, CEO of Hello Alfred. “Hello Alfred is bringing an added level of service into communities through a trusted network of reliable people and service providers built directly into homes. We couldn't be happier to find a partner in Greystar that is so aligned with our mission and determined to bring our shared vision to scale. Together, we will define the future of city living.”

As the first and only company trusted to enter people’s homes at scale, Hello Alfred is on a mission to power the home of the future, and has spent the last four years building and refining its human-powered and technology-supported operating system to help property owners enhance the resident experience.

“Residents want to buy local and live sustainably, but not at the expense of convenience or personalization,” said Jessica Beck, Hello Alfred’s Co-Founder and COO. “We’re joining forces with Greystar to meet these needs of the modern consumer in a way that real estate has never seen before, and at a tremendous scale.”

Greystar manages and operates an estimated $115 billion of real estate comprising approximately 500,000 units globally. Reflecting the company’s market dominance in the U.S., Greystar has been recognized as the top-ranked apartment manager by the National Multifamily Housing Council for nine consecutive years. This mutually beneficial relationship advances both companies’ business priorities and sets an industry standard for building trusted help into the residential experience.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $115 billion of real estate in over 180 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, UK, Continental Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing approximately 500,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with $32 billion of assets under management including $12 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About Hello Alfred

Hello Alfred is an end to end resident experience platform that combines hospitality and technology to build help directly into the most important space in people’s lives: the home. Named one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World by Fast Company in the urban development space, Hello Alfred is setting the new standard for urban living. The platform combines building management software with highly trained “Alfred” Home Managers to manage and curate an extensive suite of services that give retail brands of all sizes privileged access to build lasting relationships with consumers. The founders of Hello Alfred have been recognized in The New York Times, The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Monocle and Fast Company, among other publications, as thought leaders in the on-demand economy, following their decision to hire Alfred Home Managers as W-2 employees (complete with benefits, training, and the ability to move up in the organization) over 1099 contractors and its support of local ecosystems and small and medium sized businesses. To learn more about Hello Alfred visit www.helloalfred.com.