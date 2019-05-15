Revel Enterprise Point of Sale Deployed Across More Than 1,300 Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s and Carvel Foodservice Locations

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced the successful implementation of the Revel Enterprise™ solution in more than 1,300 Focus Brands franchise locations across North America including Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s and Carvel. As one of the largest deployments of a cloud-based iPad POS, Revel Enterprise has markedly improved efficiencies for Focus Brands stores.

Revel Enterprise is a business platform that empowers organizations, such as Focus Brands, to streamline the performance of their multi-location businesses and access tools to scale and grow. As a result of the implementation, Focus Brands can more effectively manage its franchises—both centrally and at the local franchisee level—from one platform. The solution is specifically designed for merchants with more complex needs, and provides an intuitive, secure and flexible technology platform.

“We are impressed by how positively Revel Enterprise has impacted our franchise locations. The ability to now easily manage multiple locations from anywhere, as well as the platform’s cost-effectiveness, are significant,” said Michael Verdesca, CIO, Focus Brands. “The data we’re pulling is now real-time and actionable, enabling us and our franchisees to make decisions with a definitive impact. The modern architecture and open platform also future-proofs our businesses.”

Key platform features allow Focus Brands to perform important tasks, such as setting up groups of restaurants, centrally controlling menus, generating brand-level reports in real-time, analyzing and managing ingredient inventory, and managing employee time and attendance. Revel Enterprise also enables each franchise to operate more efficiently as an independent business, while still allowing corporate oversight.

“The technological architecture and professional services that underpin the Revel Enterprise platform are well matched to address the rapidly evolving digital commerce initiatives of a major foodservice operator like Focus Brands,” said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. “We are proud to work on such a massive scale with Focus and to provide a complete enterprise solution that includes an open ecosystem, key partners, and a broad set of critical features.”

In partnership with the Focus Brands project team, Revel provided virtual and onsite professional services teams to manage the Revel Enterprise implementation and ensure a successful roll out over a six-month period.

Critical and value-add partner integrations were also essential to the Focus Brands deployment and easily enabled through Revel’s open API architecture. These include integrations with FreedomPay, which allows seamless, secure POS and payments processes, and Punchh gift card and loyalty programs.

About Revel Systems

Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains or single sites. The Revel Enterprise™ solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Improving day-to-day operations and fueling merchant growth, Revel’s streamlined ecosystem helps customers seize their future by pairing an intuitive POS with powerful management tools on a single platform. Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com/ or call (415) 744-1433.