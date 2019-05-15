Kadiant Partners with Central Valley Autism Project

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadiant, a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today it has partnered with Central Valley Autism Project (CVAP), a pioneer provider of ABA services in both center and home-based settings. Kadiant’s partnership with CVAP marks the company’s third, following its investment in Kids Overcoming (KOI) and pending investment in Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS). Terms of the partnerships are not being disclosed.

Founded in 1990 by Mila Amerine Dickens in Modesto, California, CVAP originally established its excellent clinical reputation as a replication site for Dr. Ivar Lovaas’ early research into the efficacy of ABA for individuals with autism. Since then, Amerine Dickens and her team have partnered with schools, California regional centers, academic institutions, and other advocates to build capacity in significantly underserved communities.

“When I started working with kids over 30 years ago, I did not intend to be a business owner,” said Amerine Dickens. “However, at the time Dr. Lovaas’s seminal 1987 study was becoming more public, autism was on the rise, and I was compelled to carry forward his work to help children in our community with autism. As I look back, our community, schools, and regional centers worked together to do something groundbreaking for the ABA field that was presented at numerous conferences and published in large-scale research articles. For the past few years, I’ve contemplated the future of CVAP, and Kadiant is a perfect fit to carry forward our mission.”

“CVAP, and Mila specifically, are pioneers in the development of autism services. Over the years, the CVAP team has contributed to the evidence base of ABA intervention effectiveness, and it has successfully partnered with all stakeholders across Central Valley’s communities to build capacity where none existed. Kadiant is honored to carry forward this incredible legacy,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant.

Amerine Dickens will continue as an advisor to Kadiant. The CVAP team will work closely with KOI and IBS to share best practices and integrate operations and services across the Kadiant organization.

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com/.

About CVAP

Central Valley Autism Project was founded in 1990 in the central valley of California. The company partners with schools, regional centers, and health plans in Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Fresno and the surrounding communities. CVAP’s clinical teams serve individuals of all ages with autism and other developmental disabilities and specialize in comprehensive Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI), social skills development, and parent inclusion education. The company provides services in company-operated clinics, homes, schools and community settings. For more information, visit www.CVAP.org.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $104 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Vida Ventures

Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded in 2017 by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a bicoastal presence and currently manages approximately $355 million. For more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.