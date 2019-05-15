Scripps’ WMYD Television to Host Detroit’s First Next-Gen Television Station

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of last month’s announcement that TV broadcasters in the Top 40 TV markets will be launching Next-Gen TV services by the end of 2020, Detroit’s WMYD, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), today announced plans to launch the new broadcast TV technology in a collaborative effort that will also involve Graham Media Group and other local broadcasters.

A Next-Gen TV broadcaster in Detroit provides a unique opportunity for the automotive industry to have an in-market test bed for the new Internet Protocol-based broadcast platform that can easily deliver data to millions of receivers at once, without worrying about bottlenecks from online traffic.

“Scripps is a strong supporter of the development of ATSC 3.0 technology as a way to continue to improve the broadcast industry’s offerings for both consumers and advertisers,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. “After our positive experience with KNXV as part of the test and learn initiatives in Phoenix, we are eager to launch this technology with WMYD in Detroit and help move the industry forward.” Scripps’ KNXV participated in the launch of Arizona’s Phoenix Model Market for Next-Gen TV, a project managed by the Pearl TV business group of television broadcasters.

Also participating in the Detroit Next-Gen TV launch will be NBC affiliate WDIV-TV, owned by Graham Media Group.

“The collaborative effort needed to launch this new technology requires that broadcasters work together for the benefit of our viewers. Graham and WDIV look forward to launching the new Next-Gen TV station and the eventual launch of our own advanced signals on this platform. The future of television insures a more expansive experience, with high dynamic range video and advanced audio features that will immerse viewers as never before,” said Emily L. Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graham Media Group.

An expanded launch of Next-Gen TV will greatly enhance over-the-air services for viewers, while bringing together broadcast and broadband functionality to give audiences more content and choice. Next-Gen TV also provides groundbreaking opportunities for TV broadcasters interested in offering new features and serving new markets. Deployment of ATSC 3.0 will provide information and entertainment to ATSC 3.0-equipped television receivers, automobiles and other digital and mobile consumer devices.

Next-Gen TV is powered by the new Internet Protocol-based ATSC 3.0 standard, which allows consumers to integrate the most popular and pervasive video service – broadcast television – into their digital lifestyles.

Subject to final engineering and required approvals, consents and FCC license modifications, the participating broadcasters have identified the first stations that will convert to ATSC 3.0 service in this rollout – including WMYD in Detroit.

At the 2019 NAB Show in April, a broad coalition of broadcast television station groups – including both network owned-and-operated stations and affiliates and public broadcasters -- announced plans to deploy Next-Gen TV in the 40 largest U.S. TV markets by the end of 2020. The market-driven effort builds on the testing and rollouts that have already taken place in Phoenix, Dallas, Baltimore, East Lansing, Raleigh, and Santa Barbara. It reflects the strong commitment of commercial and non-commercial broadcasters across the country to bring advanced television services to the public. This first wave of over-the-air Next-Gen TV service will begin with several markets slated for launch this year, with dozens more planned through 2020. This timeline will make Next-Gen TV service available to tens of millions of viewers and is concurrent with the anticipated 2020 introduction of consumer devices equipped to receive the advanced signals.

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business group comprised of Cox Media Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media Group, Gray Television Inc., Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, and TEGNA, Inc. Pearl TV’s membership includes companies that operate more than 300 network-affiliated, local stations across the country.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 52 television stations in 36 markets, Scripps is the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape, Laff and Court TV; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is comprised of 7 local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond the traditional TV set. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. GMG operates in 6 states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator. Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Website: https://www.grahammedia.com/