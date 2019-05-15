Amerigroup District of Columbia (D.C.) Awarded Contract to Serve the District’s Medicaid and D.C. Healthcare Alliance Populations

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization that has been providing medical benefits to Medicaid members since 2017, has received a notice of intent from the Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) to continue serving individuals in the District of Columbia Healthy Families and D.C. Healthcare Alliance programs.

Under the terms of the new contract, Amerigroup D.C. anticipates providing medical benefits to nearly 50,000 residents.

“Amerigroup D.C. is honored to be able to continue to offer access to high-quality, innovative care to people served by the Medicaid and Alliance programs in the District of Columbia,” said Linda Elam, PhD, MPH, Amerigroup D.C. Medicaid plan president. “Our goal remains to contribute to better health outcomes in the District by bringing together access to top-tier clinical care with social interventions that make an impact and simplify the healthcare experience for the people we serve.”

Under the new contract, Amerigroup D.C. will coordinate medical, behavioral, dental and vision health benefits for managed care enrollees. Through its innovative approach and customized services, Amerigroup D.C. will improve health services to eligible residents throughout the District.

To learn more about Amerigroup D.C. and services we provide, please visit https://www.myamerigroup.com/dc/home.html.

ABOUT AMERIGROUP D.C.

Amerigroup D.C., Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. Through a family of affiliated companies throughout the U.S., Amerigroup provides managed care services to millions of beneficiaries participating in state Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, and Long Term Services and Supports programs. Amerigroup D.C. recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face in meeting their health care needs. Amerigroup D.C. will offer plans focused on providing access to high quality care for its enrollees while expanding access to care and improving health outcomes.