Drive Shack Partners with TrackManTM to Bring Advanced Radar-Based Technology to Its Golf Entertainment Venues

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drive Shack is partnering with leading global technology company, TrackManTM, to bring U.S. players the best in golf and gaming technology. The golf entertainment company will be using TrackMan’s latest and most advanced golf offering – TrackMan Range (TM Range) – to drive its gaming experience.

One of the golf industry’s most accurate tracking technologies, TM Range is a Doppler radar-based system that has multiple radars working together to cover both the entire tee area and range outfield to provide unparalleled precision ball tracking and real-time feedback. Unlike camera-based launch monitors that focus on ball impact and measure a set of launch conditions to predict or estimate where the ball is likely to land, the TM Range radar-based system tracks a shots’ actual trajectory, in real time, measuring the full flight of the ball from launch to landing.

“ We want to provide our guests with the best golf and entertainment experience out there. TrackMan Range will help us do this,” said Drive Shack Chief Executive Officer, Ken May. “The radar-based technology they have is the best in the world and it opens up endless possibilities for us. It will allow us to be more innovative with our range games and give us the ability to develop concepts that will truly make us stand apart from other golf entertainment providers.”

With TM Range, Drive Shack will be able to improve the guest experience at its venues, providing more accurate game play as it tracks the ball’s actual path instead of estimating where the ball will go. The precision and real time benefits of the technology will also allow Drive Shack to enhance its gaming experience, designing range games with greater interactive features.

“ The added precision TM Range provides is incredible,” adds Kyle Rickman, Senior Vice President of Technology at Drive Shack. “It offers a stronger user experience since it matches the actual trajectory of the ball with what the player is seeing in the game. We now have the capability to create more interactive experiences for our guests, adding fun and fresh new games that will keep them coming back for more.”

Drive Shack will continue to use its own proprietary games, however it will add several new virtual courses to its offerings, which will be provided by TrackMan. Thanks to TrackMan’s extensive portfolio, Drive Shack will be able to provide guests with an ever-changing selection of celebrated courses to choose from.

“ We’re very excited to be working with Drive Shack and to have TrackMan technology power these amazing facilities. Combining the best tracking technology available with Drive Shack’s great and engaging golf entertainment concept makes for a strong offering. We certainly look forward to growing this strategic partnership,” said TrackMan Chief Executive Officer, Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen.

The technology behind TM Range is the same technology used by almost all top players in the world. The simple yet revolutionary solution allows players at all levels to track their shots and get live feedback on the range. It’s also optimal for game improvement, delivering performance data instantly for analysis and review, making self-improvement and continuous learning effective and effortless.

Drive Shack plans to roll out the new range technology at its three locations opening this summer in Raleigh, NC, Richmond, VA and West Palm Beach, FL.

ABOUT DRIVE SHACK

Drive Shack is a entertainment company that features the latest in golf and gaming technology with venues offering signature interactive range games, virtual course play, restaurant and bar, and classic arcade game center. Drive Shack opened its first venue in Orlando, April 2018, and has several locations opening in 2019 including Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA and West Palm Beach, FL. For more information visit driveshack.com.

ABOUT TRACKMAN

TrackManTM is fully wireless, easy to use, indoor/outdoor, radar-based solution for analyzing the impact conditions and resulting ball flight in golf. TrackMan provides the industry’s most accurate real time data and graphics on ball launch, flight, and landing. Its unique combination of radar and video technology provides the ultimate solution for Equipment Manufacturers, Teaching Pros, Facilities, Broadcasters, Club Fitters, and Ambitious Golfers. TrackMan A/S, headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark, is the developer and owner of TrackManTM technology. TrackMan technology includes a comprehensive patent portfolio of granted patents and pending patents applications.