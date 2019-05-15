Median Technologies: Ongoing Negotiations with the European Investment Bank to Conclude a Loan Financing Agreement Including the Issuance of Warrants (BSA)

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company®, announces the ongoing negotiations with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the signature of a financial partnership which will enable the Company to accelerate its investment programs for its iBiopsy® imaging phenomics platform for the coming years.

The financing agreement will allow the Company to borrow up to 35 M€ in three tranches through loan over the coming years subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria.

The release of the first tranche of €15m will result in the allocation of 800,000 warrants and, in the event that the second tranche of €10m is called, the release of the second tranche would result in the allocation of 300,000 additional warrants, which exercise price should vary depending on criteria. The total amount of warrants could represent up to 8.3 % of the share capital.

Negotiations are in advanced stages however the implementation of this financing is still subject to successful completion of EIB’s internal validation processes and compliance review and to a favorable vote regarding the issuance of the warrants by the Median Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for the end of June 2019.

Median Technologies will issue a complementary press release on the day of the final signature of the contract, which should take place early Q3, 2019.

