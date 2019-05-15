Mars Partners with BetterUp to Increase Performance, Purpose and Belonging for Leaders Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp, the company that pioneered mobile coaching to help all workers live their lives with more clarity, purpose and passion, announced today that it has partnered with Mars, Incorporated to accelerate employee growth by offering BetterUp’s personalized, tech-enabled coaching services as part of Mars’ newly launched Great Line Managers’ Experience Program (GLMe). By integrating BetterUp into their current GLMe learning and development program, Mars continues to transform its leadership development experience into a best-in-class program committed to the sustainable development of its people leaders.

Mars, a family-owned global pet care, confectionery and food business, has 11,000 managers worldwide, including about 2,000 first-time managers each year. Starting this month, BetterUp’s one-to-one coaching platform will be available to every new manager globally as part of Mars’ GLMe, the company’s recently enhanced one-year program for Mars managers focused on developing leadership competencies and capabilities in their language, from any device, at any time.

As Mars grew to 115,000 Associates in 80 countries, its increasingly global, dispersed workforce meant some Associates had limited access to classroom learning and development opportunities. Given the global nature of Mars’ business, BetterUp’s coaching platform will be delivered in seven languages, including Chinese, and will leverage BetterUp's more than 1,000 coaches worldwide to help meet the need for in-region support and the flexible demands of today’s adult learners.

“Managers are at the core of our success, and it’s critical that they have the most impactful leadership tools necessary to be their best and most productive selves,” says Summer Davies, Global Senior Manager of Leadership Development at Mars. "We firmly believe that a better workforce leads to better Mars products and services, and with BetterUp’s unique evidence-based approach to coaching, we now have in place the most innovative and cutting-edge learning and development experience possible that will help us attract and retain top talent around the world.”

Mars is focused on nurturing the essence of its culture, which unifies Associates as a family owned company committed to performance, principles and making a positive difference in the world. Mars and BetterUp worked closely to develop an innovative program that aligned with Mars’ Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – which are at the heart of how Mars operates as a business and reflects the values of the Mars Family.

“We’re extremely honored to add Mars as a client and look forward to growing our partnership as more Associates are promoted each year,” says Alexi Robichaux, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterUp. “Mars is a beloved brand that not only touches households and hearts worldwide, but is also a visionary company that’s smartly investing considerable resources in the well-being and happiness of its people, and reinventing work as a platform for human flourishing.”

Other innovative companies are doing the same, and BetterUp is seeing record demand for its personalized behavioral leadership development platform. Designed to enable employees at all levels of an organization to thrive, BetterUp tripled its growth in 2018 and grew to more than 100 enterprise customers, including 28 of the Fortune 1000. Along with Mars, BetterUp customers include AirBnB, Freedom Mortgage, Genentech, and Workday.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With over $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands: M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S® and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 115,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is a mobile-based leadership development platform used by Fortune 500 companies. With a holistic, science-backed methodology, BetterUp develops new behaviors and mindsets that enable high performance amid constant and accelerating change. Through on-demand, virtual coaching sessions, users practice and reinforce new behaviors and skills. Individual growth is measured and tracked. With a diverse range of customers, including Mars, Logitech and TriNet, BetterUp inspires employees to build the skills to thrive personally and professionally. To learn more, visit www.betterup.co