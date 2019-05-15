Windstream Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, today reported first-quarter results.

Windstream grew its Kinetic broadband customer base for the fourth consecutive quarter, adding 11,400 new subscribers, representing the strongest quarterly broadband growth since 2011.

Enterprise strategic sales continued to accelerate, representing more than 55 percent of total Enterprise sales during the first quarter. Sales of strategic products and services, including SD-WAN, UCaaS and OfficeSuiteUC®, now represent an annualized run-rate of $250 million in revenue and are growing at 44 percent year-over-year.

“Windstream began the year with another solid quarter, demonstrating the company’s continued momentum in the marketplaces we serve,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream.

“We stand alone among major U.S. telecom service providers with 14 consecutive months of consumer broadband subscriber growth through April, as well as our strongest quarterly broadband growth since 2011. We were pleased to deliver sequential revenue and ARPU growth in our consumer business as a result,” Thomas said. “We also continued to see strong customer adoption of our Enterprise strategic products and services and remain the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country.”

Results under GAAP

Total revenues and sales were $1.32 billion, a decrease of 9 percent from the same period a year ago, and total service revenues were $1.30 billion, a decrease of 9 percent year-over-year. GAAP revenue comparisons are impacted by the sale of the Consumer CLEC business completed on Dec. 31, 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $2.4 billion compared to $69 million of operating income in the same period a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $2.3 billion, or a loss of $54.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $121 million, or a loss of $3.25 per share, a year ago.

Note: GAAP results include a $2.3 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter related to Windstream’s Consumer & Small Business, Enterprise and Wholesale segments primarily attributable to the effects of the adoption of ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the filing of the Chapter 11 reorganization cases.

Consumer & Small Business service revenues were $454 million, a decrease of 4 percent from the same period a year ago, and segment income was $272 million compared to $282 million year-over-year.

Enterprise service revenues were $680 million, a 7 percent decrease from the same period a year ago, and segment income was $153 million compared to $146 million year-over-year.

Wholesale service revenues were $169 million, an 8 percent decrease from the same period a year ago, and segment income was $114 million compared to $128 million year-over-year.

Adjusted Results of Operations

Adjusted total revenues and sales were $1.32 billion compared to $1.41 billion in the same period a year ago. Adjusted total service revenues were $1.30 billion compared to $1.39 billion year-over-year.

Adjusted OIBDAR was $447 million compared to $462 million in the same period a year ago, a decline of 3 percent year-over-year.

Adjusted capital expenditures were $193 million compared to $208 million in the same period a year ago.

Note: Adjusted OIBDAR is Adjusted OIBDA before the annual cash rent payment due under the master lease agreement with Uniti. Adjusted OIBDA is operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization and goodwill impairment, excluding rent expense under the master lease agreement with Uniti, pension expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, merger, integration and certain other costs. Adjusted capital expenditures excludes post-merger integration capital expenditures for Broadview Network Holdings, Inc. and EarthLink Holdings Corp. Adjusted OIBDAR and Adjusted OIBDA also exclude the operating results of the sold Consumer CLEC business.

Chapter 11 Reorganization Update

On Feb. 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings and all of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The company intends to use the court-supervised process to address obligations accelerated as a result of an adverse litigation decision issued on Feb. 15, 2019, by Judge Jesse Furman in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.

The company received court approval in April to access $1 billion in recently arranged financing. Fitch and Moody’s, two leading credit rating agencies, have assigned investment grade ratings to the financing transaction. This new financing combined with cash generated by the company’s ongoing operations will be available to ensure the company continues operating as usual while it works with creditors to negotiate a mutually agreeable resolution.

The company is evaluating all options as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization process regarding the master lease with Uniti Group, Inc., including renegotiation, recharacterization and rejection of the agreement.

“We believe the lease payment under the master lease is significantly above market. In fact, given the prescriptive valuation process outlined in the lease, we estimate payment could be reduced by 80 percent or more if the lease were to be renewed in 2030 because of the significant decline in the value of copper facilities, which comprised 54 percent of the initial value of the lease in 2015,” Thomas said.

“Overall we are pleased with the progress of the Chapter 11 reorganization process. Windstream intends to move through the court-supervised process as quickly and efficiently as possible and will emerge a healthier and stronger company,” Thomas said.

2019 Financial Plan

Windstream expects the 2019 Adjusted OIBDAR decline to improve versus the 5 percent decline in 2018 on a pro-forma basis. The improvement will be driven largely by an approximate 100 basis-point increase in its consolidated Adjusted OIBDAR margin, driven by strong improvement of more than 8 percent in cash expenses.

The company expects consumer broadband growth of approximately 30,000 subscribers. The company also expects Kinetic consumer revenue trends to improve year-over-year, driven by improved broadband ARPU and subscriber trends.

The company expects to drive growth in Enterprise strategic revenues by approximately 30 percent in 2019, as SD-WAN and UCaaS sales continue to accelerate. Enterprise contribution margin dollars are expected to increase by approximately 2 percent year-over-year.

Management Webcast

Management has provided pre-recorded remarks on the company’s results via webcast on the company’s investor relations website at investor.windstream.com. Financial, statistical and other information related to the remarks also are posted on the site.

About Windstream

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 Amount % UNDER GAAP: Revenues and sales: Service revenues $ 1,302.2 $ 1,435.4 $ (133.2 ) (9 ) Product sales 18.4 18.9 (0.5 ) (3 ) Total revenues and sales 1,320.6 1,454.3 (133.7 ) (9 ) Costs and expenses: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below) 861.1 736.9 124.2 17 Cost of products sold 16.9 16.8 0.1 1 Selling, general and administrative 198.3 228.8 (30.5 ) (13 ) Depreciation and amortization 271.5 381.8 (110.3 ) (29 ) Goodwill impairment 2,339.0 — 2,339.0 * Merger, integration and other costs 4.6 7.3 (2.7 ) (37 ) Restructuring charges 10.5 13.7 (3.2 ) (23 ) Total costs and expenses 3,701.9 1,385.3 2,316.6 167 Operating (loss) income (2,381.3 ) 69.0 (2,450.3 ) * Other expense, net (1.0 ) (2.3 ) (1.3 ) (57 ) Reorganization items, net (104.9 ) — 104.9 * Interest expense (A) (91.9 ) (223.1 ) (131.2 ) (59 ) Loss before income taxes (2,579.1 ) (156.4 ) 2,422.7 * Income tax benefit (268.8 ) (35.0 ) 233.8 * Net loss $ (2,310.3 ) $ (121.4 ) $ 2,188.9 * Basic and diluted loss per share: Net loss ($54.26 ) ($3.25 ) ($51.01 ) * Weighted average common shares 42.6 37.4 5.2 14 Common shares outstanding 43.0 40.9 2.1 5 ADJUSTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (B): Adjusted service revenues $ 1,302.2 $ 1,390.6 $ (88.4 ) (6 ) Adjusted total revenues and sales $ 1,320.6 $ 1,409.4 $ (88.8 ) (6 ) Adjusted OIBDAR (C) $ 446.8 $ 461.5 $ (14.7 ) (3 ) Adjusted OIBDA (D) $ 282.6 $ 298.1 $ (15.5 ) (5 ) Adjusted capital expenditures (E) $ 192.8 $ 207.7 $ (14.9 ) (7 ) * Not meaningful Note: We revised our historical computation of adjusted OIBDA and adjusted OIBDAR to no longer exclude certain items consisting of the following: (1) costs related to network optimization initiatives, consisting of cost incurred to migrate traffic to existing lower cost circuits and terminate contracts prior to their expiration; (2) costs related to outsourcing activities, consisting of incremental labor, training and other transition costs; and (3) costs associated with our annual matching contribution to the Windstream 401(k) Plan. These costs have been included in unallocated expenses for all periods presented. (A) Includes interest expense associated with the master lease agreement with Uniti of $118.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2018. See Note (C) in Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion of our change in accounting for the Uniti lease effective January 1, 2019. (B) Adjusted results of operations exclude the operating results of the Consumer CLEC business sold on December 31, 2018 for all periods presented. See Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (C) Adjusted OIBDAR is adjusted OIBDA before the annual cash rent payment due under the master lease agreement with Uniti. (D) Adjusted OIBDA is operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization and goodwill impairment, excluding rent expense under the master lease agreement with Uniti, pension expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, merger, integration and certain other costs. (E) Adjusted capital expenditures excludes post-merger integration capital expenditures for Broadview Networks Holdings, Inc. (“Broadview”) and EarthLink Holdings Corp. (“EarthLink”).

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS UNDER GAAP (In millions) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 Amount % Consumer & Small Business Revenues and sales: Service revenues $ 453.7 $ 471.0 $ (17.3 ) (4 ) Product sales 8.0 5.5 2.5 45 Total revenue and sales 461.7 476.5 (14.8 ) (3 ) Costs and expenses 189.7 194.6 (4.9 ) (3 ) Segment income $ 272.0 $ 281.9 $ (9.9 ) (4 ) Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale Enterprise Revenues and sales: Service revenues $ 679.6 $ 732.9 $ (53.3 ) (7 ) Product sales 10.1 13.2 (3.1 ) (23 ) Total revenue and sales 689.7 746.1 (56.4 ) (8 ) Costs and expenses 536.4 600.3 (63.9 ) * Segment income $ 153.3 $ 145.8 $ 7.5 5 Wholesale Revenue and sales: Service revenues $ 168.9 $ 183.7 $ (14.8 ) (8 ) Product sales 0.3 0.1 0.2 * Total revenue and sales 169.2 183.8 (14.6 ) (8 ) Costs and expenses 55.4 55.5 (0.1 ) — Segment income $ 113.8 $ 128.3 $ (14.5 ) (11 ) Consumer CLEC Revenues and sales: Service revenues $ — $ 47.8 $ (47.8 ) (100 ) Product sales — 0.1 (0.1 ) (100 ) Total revenue and sales — 47.9 (47.9 ) (100 ) Costs and expenses — 20.6 (20.6 ) (100 ) Segment income $ — $ 27.3 $ (27.3 ) (100 ) Total segment revenues and sales: Service revenues $ 1,302.2 $ 1,435.4 $ (133.2 ) (9 ) Product sales 18.4 18.9 (0.5 ) (3 ) Total segment revenues and sales 1,320.6 1,454.3 (133.7 ) (9 ) Total segment costs and expenses 781.5 871.0 (89.5 ) (10 ) Total segment income 539.1 583.3 (44.2 ) (8 ) Other unassigned operating expenses (A) (294.8 ) (111.5 ) 183.3 164 Merger, integration and other costs (4.6 ) (7.3 ) (2.7 ) (37 ) Restructuring charges (10.5 ) (13.7 ) (3.2 ) (23 ) Depreciation and amortization (271.5 ) (381.8 ) (110.3 ) (29 ) Goodwill impairment (2,339.0 ) — 2,339.0 * Operating (loss) income $ (2,381.3 ) $ 69.0 $ (2,450.3 ) * (A) These expenses are not allocated to the business segments. Unallocated expenses include stock-based compensation, pension expense, and shared services, such as accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, network optimization, legal, human resources, investor relations and outsourcing activities. These expenses are centrally managed and are not monitored by management at a segment level. Unallocated expenses also include expense related to our annual matching contribution to the Windstream 401(k) Plan. See Note (H) in Notes to Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further information.

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 432.0 $ 355.7 Restricted cash 7.7 5.3 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $23.0 and $24.8, respectively) 633.4 653.1 Inventories 79.8 82.4 Prepaid expenses and other 195.6 159.7 Total current assets 1,348.5 1,256.2 Goodwill 434.7 2,773.7 Other intangibles, net 1,174.5 1,213.1 Net property, plant and equipment 3,627.8 4,920.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,187.4 — Other assets 84.3 94.0 Total Assets $ 10,857.2 $ 10,257.9 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,514.8 $ 5,728.1 Current portion of long-term lease obligations — 4,570.3 Accounts payable 271.9 503.6 Advance payments and customer deposits 163.9 180.6 Accrued taxes 64.9 87.4 Accrued interest 0.9 43.5 Other current liabilities 120.4 344.2 Total current liabilities 4,136.8 11,457.7 Long-term lease obligations — 72.8 Deferred income taxes — 104.3 Other liabilities 21.4 542.4 Liabilities subject to compromise 7,891.9 — Total liabilities 12,050.1 12,177.2 Shareholders’ Deficit: Common stock, $.0001 par value, 75.0 shares authorized, 43.0 and 42.9 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,252.4 1,250.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 32.0 35.6 Accumulated deficit (2,477.3 ) (3,205.3 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (1,192.9 ) (1,919.3 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $ 10,857.2 $ 10,257.9

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (2,310.3 ) $ (121.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from operations: Depreciation and amortization 271.5 381.8 Provision for doubtful accounts 9.7 5.6 Share-based compensation expense 2.0 9.9 Non-cash reorganization costs, net 45.7 — Deferred income taxes (268.2 ) (34.7 ) Goodwill impairment 2,339.0 — Other, net 20.3 10.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Accounts receivable (16.1 ) 43.7 Prepaid income taxes (1.8 ) (3.0 ) Prepaid expenses and other (55.0 ) (15.5 ) Accounts payable 226.4 (36.3 ) Accrued interest (11.7 ) 34.7 Accrued taxes (2.6 ) (16.7 ) Other current liabilities (31.0 ) (25.5 ) Other liabilities (5.7 ) (1.7 ) Other, net 6.0 7.6 Net cash provided from operating activities 218.2 239.3 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (192.8 ) (217.6 ) Acquisition of MASS, net of cash acquired — (37.6 ) Other, net (4.2 ) 0.4 Net cash used in investing activities (197.0 ) (254.8 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of debt and swaps (372.4 ) (217.1 ) Proceeds from debt issuance 455.0 313.0 Debt issuance costs (14.7 ) (2.8 ) Payments under long-term lease obligations (0.1 ) (44.9 ) Payments under capital lease obligations (9.8 ) (13.1 ) Other, net (0.5 ) (2.5 ) Net cash provided from financing activities 57.5 32.6 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78.7 17.1 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: Beginning of period 361.0 43.4 End of period $ 439.7 $ 60.5

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING INFORMATION (In thousands) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 Amount % Consumer - ILEC customers Households served 1,250.6 1,257.3 (6.7 ) (1 ) High-speed Internet customers 1,032.4 1,004.4 28.0 3 Net household additions 2.7 11.5 (8.8 ) (77 ) Net high-speed Internet customer additions (losses) 11.4 (2.2 ) 13.6 * Small Business - ILEC customers 115.4 125.0 (9.6 ) (8 )

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - ADJUSTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (In millions) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 Adjusted Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures under GAAP $ 192.8 $ 217.6 Integration capital expenditures — (9.9 ) Adjusted capital expenditures (A) $ 192.8 $ 207.7 THREE MONTHS

ENDED March 31, 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Operating loss under GAAP $ (2,381.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 271.5 Goodwill impairment 2,339.0 OIBDA 229.2 Adjustments: Straight-line rent expense under master lease with Uniti 168.8 Master lease rent payment (164.2 ) Merger, integration and other costs 4.6 Restructuring charges 10.5 Other costs (B) 31.7 Share-based compensation 2.0 Adjusted OIBDA 282.6 Adjusted capital expenditures (per above) (192.8 ) Cash paid for interest on long-term debt obligations (103.6 ) Cash refunded for income taxes, net 1.6 Adjusted free cash flow $ (12.2 ) (A) Adjusted capital expenditures excludes post-merger integration capital expenditures for Broadview and EarthLink. (B) Other costs primarily include consulting fees, carrier access settlements and professional and legal fees incurred prior to February 25, 2019. For a detailed breakdown of these amounts, see Note (D) to the Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, Reconciliation of Revenues and Sales under GAAP to Adjusted Revenues and Sales: 2019 2018 Service revenues under GAAP $ 1,302.2 $ 1,435.4 Adjustments: Consumer CLEC service revenues (A) — (44.8 ) Adjusted service revenues 1,302.2 1,390.6 Product sales under GAAP 18.4 18.9 Adjustments: Consumer CLEC product sales (A) — (0.1 ) Adjusted product sales 18.4 18.8 Adjusted revenues and sales $ 1,320.6 $ 1,409.4 Reconciliation of Net Loss under GAAP to Adjusted OIBDA: Net loss $ (2,310.3 ) $ (121.4 ) Adjustments: Other expense, net (B) 1.0 2.3 Reorganization items, net (B) 104.9 — Interest expense (B) 91.9 223.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (B) (268.8 ) (35.0 ) Operating (loss) income under GAAP (B) (2,381.3 ) 69.0 Goodwill impairment (B) 2,339.0 — Depreciation and amortization (B) 271.5 381.8 Adjustments: Operating income of sold Consumer CLEC business (A) — (24.7 ) Straight-line rent expense under master lease with Uniti (C) 168.8 — Merger, integration and other costs (B) 4.6 7.3 Restructuring charges (B) 10.5 13.7 Other costs (E) 31.7 9.3 Pension expense (B) — 0.9 Share-based compensation expense (B) 2.0 4.2 Adjusted OIBDAR 446.8 461.5 Master lease rent payment (D) (164.2 ) (163.4 ) Adjusted OIBDA $ 282.6 $ 298.1 See Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities to Adjusted OIBDA: Net Cash Provided From Operating Activities $ 218.2 $ 239.3 Adjustments: Consumer CLEC business segment income (A) — (24.7 ) Funding change in annual employer contribution to Windstream 401(k) Plan (H) — (5.7 ) Straight-line rent expense under master lease with Uniti (C) 168.8 — Master lease rent payment (D) (164.2 ) (163.4 ) Merger, integration and other costs (B) 4.6 7.3 Restructuring charges (B) 10.5 13.7 Other costs (E) 31.7 9.3 Other expense, net (B) 1.0 2.3 Reorganization items, net (B) 104.9 — Interest expense (B) 91.9 223.1 Income tax benefit, net of deferred income taxes (B) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (F) (9.7 ) (5.6 ) Noncash reorganization items, net (F) (45.7 ) — Other noncash adjustments, net (G) (20.2 ) (9.5 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (F) (108.6 ) 12.3 Adjusted OIBDA $ 282.6 $ 298.1 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net Cash Provided From Operating Activities $ 218.2 $ 239.3 Adjustments: Funding change in annual employer contribution to Windstream 401(k) Plan (H) — (5.7 ) Cash paid for interest on debt obligations (F) (103.6 ) (66.3 ) Cash refunded for income taxes (F) 1.6 3.2 Capital expenditures (F) (192.8 ) (217.6 ) Integration capital expenditures (F) — 9.9 Straight-line rent expense under master lease with Uniti (C) 168.8 — Master lease rent payment (D) (164.2 ) (163.4 ) Merger, integration and other costs (B) 4.6 7.3 Restructuring charges (B) 10.5 13.7 Other costs (E) 31.7 17.1 Other expense, net (B) 1.0 2.3 Reorganization items, net (B) 104.9 — Interest expense (B) 91.9 223.1 Income tax benefit, net of deferred income taxes (B) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (F) (9.7 ) (5.6 ) Noncash reorganization items, net (F) (45.7 ) — Other noncash adjustments, net (G) (20.2 ) (9.5 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (F) (108.6 ) 12.3 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (12.2 ) $ 59.8 See Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures