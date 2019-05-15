Pulsara Platform Part of Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) IMPROVE Stroke Care Project

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulsara announced it is a partner in DCRI’s IMPROVE Stroke Care Project. Pulsara's mission and purpose are aligned with the goals of the DCRI project. Pulsara, the leader in regional systems of care communications, has demonstrated reduced treatment times for stroke patients by facilitating communication across multiple healthcare entities, including: EMS, partner hospitals, and Comprehensive Stroke Centers that act as a hub for a region.

Drs. Brad Kolls, MD, PhD and Carmen Graffagnino, MD are the principal investigators for IMplementation of best PRactices fOr acute stroke care – developing and optimizing regional systems of Stroke Care (IMPROVE Stroke Care) Project.

The aim is to increase the rate and speed of cerebral reperfusion therapy administration through improvement of care systems in progressive stroke networks in the geography of the highest rates and deaths for stroke in the United States — the “stroke belt.” The primary vision for the IMPROVE Stroke Care project is to improve clinical outcomes by identifying the optimal processes of stroke care delivery through sharing data on performance and best practice allowing redesign of systems within the partnered networks in 7 regional geographies.

This initiative will focus first on establishing a model of acute stroke regional systems of care through the networks, engineering the emergency response system with data measurement and feedback to all members of the stroke team. The IMPROVE Stroke program will also determine what optimal acute treatment processes are associated with the best functional and clinical outcomes, and feed these back to our participating partners. In tandem with the primary aims, the project will assess the community awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke, the response in calling 9-1-1 for rapid emergency care, and patterns of stroke treatment.

“Pulsara is excited to participate in the DCRI IMPROVE Stroke Care project because we see it as an opportunity to leverage our track record of success and experience facilitating regional communication networks for stroke, to collect meaningful and actionable data,” said Erich Hannan, Pulsara’s CTO. “In partnership with DCRI, that data will generate knowledge for the industry about the evidence-based standards of care for stroke, and ultimately, help improve stroke patient outcomes.”

There is great disparity of care across the Southeastern “stroke belt” of the U.S. We will specifically assess and target gaps identified in the strategic assessment phase with chosen hub partner networks. The project will also assess the impact of novel communication tools and data capture approaches on the efficiency of both care delivery and the data collection around care processes to help establish new, more efficient data collection approaches.

Dr. Kolls, Co-Principal investigator, commented, “The development of automated data capture for care delivery is a necessity. Many centers are seeing patients using telemedicine to help deliver optimal stroke care at local facilities. These digital care systems provide the opportunity to capture information about how decisions are made and when and how care is delivered in an automated way. Thankfully, we have found some tremendous industry partners, like Pulsara, to help us pilot this idea and provide proof that we can automate data collection; saving time and effort in establishing and monitoring best practices for care delivery for stroke today, and other conditions in the future.”

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara provides a real-time communication network across an entire region. The Pulsara platform, built on the power of mobile technology, unites the right clinicians at the right time for the right patient — providing transparency and streamlined communication. Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.