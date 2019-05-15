Allswell Supports Good360 by Providing Mattress & Financial Donations to Foster Children

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, there are between 1 million and 1.7 million homeless youth in America without a safe place to sleep*. Allswell is on a mission to help fix this. The brand is supporting Good360 by providing both financial and mattress donations to support foster youth and others in need of a safe, comfortable place to sleep.

“At our core, we believe everyone deserves to feel Allswell and we know that a good night’s sleep is essential to one’s mental and physical well-being,” says Arlyn Davich, Allswell’s President. “We are excited to parlay our brand belief by supporting Good360 to help provide high-quality mattresses and resources to those that may have never before had their own bed or a new mattress.”

To kick things off, Allswell is hosting a donation drive on the @allswellhome Instagram page on May 15, 2019. The brand is inviting the social community to comment on their May 15 Instagram post with a bed emoji. Each bed emoji used in the comment section will trigger a $1 incremental donation from Allswell to Good360, up to $25,000. No purchase necessary, limited to one comment per person.

Throughout the year, shoppers will have opportunities to help Allswell expand its impact. Allswell will donate an additional $25 to Good360 up to $250,000/year for every verified product review their community submits. With Good360’s relationships, infrastructure and experience, they are able to amplify this impact by 10x at a minimum**. In addition to this contribution, Allswell will donate extra mattresses during the year to aid in disaster relief.

With everyone’s help, Allswell can help make a good night’s sleep accessible to all and no longer just a dream.

For more information on Allswell and Good360, please visit allswellhome.com/good360

About Allswell

We believe everyone deserves to feel Allswell. We are dedicated to offering high-quality products – starting with luxe mattresses and bedding – featuring innovative technology and unbelievable comfort at unreal prices. By charging less, we can serve more, redefining the new price of home luxury, and spreading the feeling of Allswell. Get inspired at allswellhome.com.

About Good 360

Good360’s mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who would otherwise struggle to find that hope. Over the last 35 years, Good360 has helped get $9B in products to those in need through their network of diverse nonprofits.

