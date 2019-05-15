Baird Awarded for Harnessing Technology with GTreasury

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baird was highly commended last week with Treasury Today’s coveted Adam Smith Award for Harnessing the Power of Technology, using GTreasury – provider of a SaaS platform for integrated cash management and risk management. This is the second industry award the international financial services firm won for its collaboration with GTreasury on an API-enabled transaction assignment and posting project for automated reconciliation matching.

“We couldn’t be happier for the Baird team for their innovation and collaboration on this project,” says GTreasury Chief Product Officer Ashley Pater. “They embody the concept of partnership and are a model for how corporate treasuries can advance their organizations and the industry.” Baird was previously recognized with an Alexander Hamilton Award for Technology Excellence. Baird will be honored by Treasury Today in a June awards ceremony in London, and its story will be profiled in the magazine’s upcoming Adam Smith Awards Yearbook 2019.

Baird chose GTreasury for its flexibility in automating transaction-matching for account-reconciliation processes. GTreasury’s Transaction Assignment Engine is compatible with data sources of any type or volume, and can import from any ERP, banking or financial application. The cloud-based application’s matching engine can process massive data volumes.

Focusing on automating real-time client transactions to its back office system helped Baird reduce the risk of human error, save time, increase volume, and do more without increasing headcount.

To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury’s modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.