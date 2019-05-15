Orion Labs Inc. and Geoverse Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Deliver Enterprise Class Push-To-Talk Communication Services for Private LTE Networks on CBRS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Labs, Inc., provider of the award-winning Voice Platform for teams, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with GEOVERSE, LLC (Geoverse), a subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), to collaborate on efforts to accelerate adoption and deployments of private LTE networks and 5G capabilities by providing a full suite of solutions including the Orion messaging platform for real-time communications. Geoverse provides faster, more reliable mobile services for commercial, IoT and residential intelligent building management. As part of this agreement, Orion’s voice platform will provide push-to-talk capabilities within the Geoverse Private LTE deployments, allowing organizations leveraging the platform to increase employee productivity and safety.

“Geoverse offers customized designs and deployments of private LTE networks that deliver the ultimate connectivity for companies of all sizes and industries,” said Jesse Robbins, founder and CEO of Orion Labs, Inc. “Orion works closely with similar enterprises and understands first-hand how important push-to-talk is for these companies looking to collaborate on the job. Geoverse is a key partner as we continue to roll-out new deployments of our award-winning Orion Voice Platform. Better connectivity access for workers is vital to not only improving team performance, but also ensuring the safety of those workers.”

Said Rod Nelson, CEO of Geoverse: “Geoverse’s mission is to provide carrier – grade connectivity, through turn key solutions for a building or complex ready to embrace secure connectivity for its tenants and customers. It’s clear that Orion is a pioneer in delivering real time communications services. Working together, I see our evolution to 5G as a collaboration that will help make the workplace safe and always connected. We’re excited to get started with the talented Orion team.”

To learn more, contact sales@orionlabs.io.

About Orion Labs Inc.

Orion Labs Inc. is transforming the way teams collaborate and work using the power of Voice. Orion delivers instant and secure voice and location communication across a constellation of connected devices, applications, and AI-powered services. The Orion Push to Talk app enables mobile teams to communicate without losing focus, on any device, across any distance, without boundaries. The company recently announced Orion Sync, a ground-breaking PTT wearable with integrated LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. The company provides a powerful API and SDK for developers to build, integrate, and create new software, voice bots, and services powered by the Orion platform.

Orion was recently named an IDC Innovator, received a 2019 Edison Award for Materials Science & Engineering and won the 2018 “IoT Wearables Innovation Vendor of the Year” award. The company was founded by cloud infrastructure pioneers Jesse Robbins and Greg Albrecht, who were inspired by their unique experiences using traditional radios as first responders. Orion is backed by leading investors and is based in San Francisco, CA.

About Geoverse:

Geoverse LLC, a subsidiary of ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI), is a mobile network operator that designs, deploys, and operates Private LTE services on 4G/LTE - with a clear path to 5G. Geoverse enables building owners, managers, and enterprise to deliver outstanding cellular service for occupants and visitors and secure high-performance connectivity for IoT and enterprise applications.

For further information contact Carl Gunell (carl.gunell@geoverse.io) M: +1 714 350-3800