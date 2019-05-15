Navigant and InfraRed Capital Partners Launch Compass Energy Platform to Streamline Distributed Energy Infrastructure Projects

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navigant (NYSE: NCI) and InfraRed Capital Partners today announced the launch of Compass Energy Platform, LLC (Compass), a joint venture that provides an innovative platform to help cities and utilities develop and finance local energy infrastructure solutions.

Compass brings together in one platform the combined expertise of a diverse set of energy infrastructure project experts. Navigant’s Energy segment contributes its deep industry insight and experience to Compass, while InfraRed brings its energy project structuring and development expertise as well as funding for Compass’ future pipeline of projects. Compass leverages a public-private partnership financing model and provides access to the services of expert engineering and construction service providers, among others, to assist clients in the development of energy resources that can improve the delivery and efficiency of local energy services to communities and businesses. These resources include the use of distributed generation technologies, such as solar, wind, and batteries, combined with smart asset networks, such as microgrids and district heating and cooling.

“As we build the energy system of the future, local governments and utilities are increasingly focused on promoting sustainable, distributed energy infrastructure projects that increase resiliency and the security of supply,” says Jan Vrins, leader of Navigant’s global Energy segment. “While these projects can be complex and carry risk, Compass simplifies this process by delivering end-to-end program management, project structuring and development, and access to financing resources.”

“Compass works to create more resilient economies and communities, while also streamlining the process for the many stakeholders involved in implementing local energy infrastructure projects,” says Rick Bolton, CEO of Compass and director of new projects within Navigant’s global Energy segment. “From start to finish, Compass helps to mitigate risk by assisting the client in its selection of the appropriate business and commercial models and partnerships for the project.”

“Compass seamlessly integrates all aspects of a local energy project, aligning local government, businesses, investors, engineering and construction firms, and other stakeholders to deliver highly efficient infrastructure solutions,” says Thomas Buss, director at InfraRed Capital Partners.

In addition to its strategic relationships with Navigant and InfraRed, Compass has a growing list of relationships with implementation service providers, creating a complete energy development platform. Compass’ implementation relationship partners include Burns Engineering (engineering), PowerSecure (microgrid development, operation, and maintenance), Concord Engineering (engineering), WXY Studio (urban planning), Greener by Design (stakeholder engagement), and Advanced Energy Agency (stakeholder engagement logistics).

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

With over 600 consultants, Navigant’s global Energy practice is the largest energy and sustainability consulting team in the industry. We collaborate with utilities and energy companies, government and NGOs, large corporations, product manufacturers, tech vendors, and investors to help them thrive in a rapidly changing energy environment. Our clients include the world’s 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; and the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies. Navigant’s seasoned professionals and highly skilled specialists form exceptional teams to help clients transform their businesses, manage complexity and accelerate operational performance, meet compliance requirements, and transform organizations and systems to address upcoming changes as the energy transition accelerates.

About InfraRed

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited (“InfraRed”) is a global investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Sydney and Mexico. With around 150 professionals, it manages $12 billion of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe.

InfraRed has been investing in the infrastructure market for over 20 years and is an expert in the development, financing, and management of infrastructure projects from their conception, design, and construction into their operating phases. With over 200 infrastructure projects under management, it has a long and successful track record investing in low carbon generation and renewable energy infrastructure projects, including wind farms, solar parks, and natural gas turbines, as well as energy-enabling infrastructure such as energy storage and flexible generation. To date, InfraRed has developed greenfield projects with over 2GW of renewable energy and flexible power capacity.

Further details can be found on InfraRed’s website, www.ircp.com.