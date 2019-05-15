Geotab Selected as Sole Telematics Provider by the State of California

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced it has been awarded a single-source Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to supply the State of California and participating local government agency fleets with a fully integrated, best-in-class telematics solution. As part of the State’s goal to promote a reliable, environmentally responsible and cost-effective fleet, Geotab’s award-winning technology will be available to all state, municipal and county fleets.

“This award comes after a rigorous three-year process with contributions from many state and local agencies and departments,” stated Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Being selected as the sole-source telematics provider for the State of California helps to formalize Geotab’s position as the trusted leader preferred by state, local and federal government agencies throughout the U.S.”

The State of California has recently introduced several green initiatives targeted at improving fleet operations, and in particular reducing harmful environmental impact. To measure success, ensure effectiveness and improve overall fleet efficiency, the State’s Sustainability Roadmap identified that a centralized telematics program is needed to help reduce fossil fuel usage, improve vehicle utilization and reduce operating costs.

Having recently announced the launch of its GO9 telematics device, Geotab’s solution is unique to the industry, equipping fleets with the ability to do more with their data today and into the future. Through this new contract, Geotab has the opportunity to equip California state and municipal agency vehicles with its award-winning fleet management solution. Adding to the company’s recent contract-winning portfolio, Geotab announced earlier this year that the General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company the largest telematics contract in history, right on the heels of the industry leader becoming the first telematics company to receive FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library.

“Geotab is uniquely positioned to offer California state and local agencies an open telematics platform that can be used to help improve efficiency, intelligently electrify their fleets, reduce GHG emissions, optimize winter operations, streamline regulatory reporting and compliance and much more,” added Jean Pilon-Bignell, Associate Vice President, Government and Smart City at Geotab. “We are confident that this partnership will not only help optimize fleet operations, but will also give regional governments unprecedented access to a leading edge computing and analytics platform that can put connected-vehicle data to use within a myriad of smart city and smart state initiatives.”

For more information visit: www.geotab.com/gov.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.