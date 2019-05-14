KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to HPLY Trust 2019-HIT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of HPLY Trust 2019-HIT, an $826.5 million CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the securitization consists of an $870.0 million non-recourse, first lien, floating-rate mortgage loan that is secured by the borrowers’ interests in 92 hotels including fee simple interests in 84 lodging properties (94.5% of portfolio balance) totaling 9,873 keys, and its leasehold interests in eight hotels (5.5%) totaling 926 keys. For the TTM 2/2019 period, the portfolio’s occupancy was 74.5% with an average daily rate (ADR) of $124.00, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $92.39.

The underlying collateral consists of 32 select-service hotels (3,934 keys, 34.3% of loan balance), 38 limited-service properties (4,444 keys, 33.3%), 21 extended-stay properties (2,175 keys, 29.0%), and one full-service hotel (246 keys, 3.5%) located in 64 different MSAs in 30 states. All portfolio properties are operated under national flags including Hampton Inn (29 properties, 25.4%), Courtyard by Marriott (16 properties, 18.4%), Residence Inn (15 properties, 19.4%), Hyatt Place (15 properties, 15.0%), Homewood Suites (six properties, 9.6%), SpringHill Suites (six hotels, 5.6%), Fairfield Inn (two properties, 1.8%), Embassy Suites (one property, 3.5%), Hilton Garden Inn (one property, 0.9%), and Holiday Inn Express (one property, 0.5%).

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the portfolio of roundly $96.3 million. To value the portfolio, KBRA applied a blended capitalization rate of 11.26% to arrive at a KBRA value of $855.3 million. The resulting KBRA Loan-to-Value (KLTV) is 101.7%. In our analysis of the transaction, we considered the third-party engineering, environmental, seismic, and appraisal reports; management and franchise agreements; the results of our site inspections; and legal documentation.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, HPLY Trust 2019-HIT, published at www.kbra.com. To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: HPLY Trust 2019-HIT

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $313,025,000 AAA (sf) X-CP $143,925,0001 AAA (sf) X-NCP $191,900,0001 AAA (sf) B $66,215,000 AA (sf) C $59,470,000 A+ (sf) D $66,215,000 BBB+ (sf) E $87,495,000 BBB- (sf) F $134,710,000 BB- (sf) G $99,370,000 B- (sf) RR Interest $26,100,0002 NR RR Certificates $17,400,0002 NR

1Notional balances. 2Represents the “eligible vertical interest” in satisfaction of the US Risk Retention Rules.

