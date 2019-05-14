Jerome’s Furniture Launches 3D Augmented Reality App

Jerome’s 3D room planner provides robust design tools with a fun and easy user experience, giving customers the power to create both simple and complex product assemblies with no skill or experience required. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jerome's deployed the Marxent® 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™ to its website. Now anyone can design whole rooms from inspirational photos, buy the pieces they like and share the results with family and friends.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jerome’s Furniture, Southern California’s renowned retailer for more than 60 years, announced today the launch of a 3D Augmented Reality app to enable virtual room planning for all customers.

The company deployed the Marxent® 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™ tool on its website and will also launch an iOS app version for Apple devices soon.

“The app is a perfect extension of our customer promise,” said Brian Woods, CEO for Jerome’s Furniture. “Engaging our customers before, during and after the buying process ensures we exceed their expectations. For us, putting customers first isn’t just a casual phrase we use, but central to our core values.”

The Augmented Reality app enables customers to see if furniture items of interest will fit within their color scheme, space, and functional needs. The new Jerome’s 3D room planner provides robust design tools with a fun and easy user experience, giving customers the power to create both simple and complex product assemblies with no skills or experience required. Anyone can now design whole rooms from inspirational photos, buy the pieces they like and share the results with family and friends through the app.

“It’s great to be working with a well-loved regional furniture retailer that values innovation and customer experience,” said Beck Besecker, Marxent’s CEO and Co-founder. “Jerome’s approachable and caring mindset made them the perfect partner for us.”

Direct Link to Jerome’s 3D Room Planner: https://www.jeromes.com/room_planner

About Jerome’s Furniture

Founded in 1954, Jerome’s Furniture is a third-generation family business, headquartered in San Diego, CA, with 13 home furnishings retail locations, seven stand-alone mattress retail locations and one outlet store. Regarded fondly by generations of families, Jerome’s is known as the best furniture retailer for everyday value (“Jerry’s Price”) and a wide selection of products. Recognized with numerous awards and a Top 50 retailer, customers know they can count on Jerome’s. Jerome’s offers complimentary design services, furniture removal services and augmented reality software to help customers achieve their optimal look. To learn more, visit www.jeromes.com.

About Marxent

Marxent® is the leading 3D visualization platform for furniture and kitchen cabinet retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent’s patent-pending Photo to Floorplan™ feature helps customers design how they shop - directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Jerome’s Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, AZEK Building Products, Macy’s, and American Woodmark use Marxent’s solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.