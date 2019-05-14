Syncordis Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Temenos

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncordis S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), today announced a strategic global partnership with Temenos, the banking software company. This partnership will enable Syncordis to seamlessly offer an array of Temenos certified services to banks across the globe.

Equipped with an exclusive focus and comprehensive expertise, Syncordis has established itself as a specialist in implementation of Temenos T24 Transact, the next generation platform for core banking and Temenos WealthSuite. Through the global partnership, Syncordis will attain enhanced capabilities to offer a wide range of services across Temenos product portfolio and manage migration, training, testing and upgrade requirements of Temenos clients worldwide.

Guillaume Desjonqueres, CEO, Syncordis said, “We are excited to partner with Temenos, the market leader in cloud-native, cloud-agnostic banking software, and confident that we will be able to deliver outstanding services and experiences to our customers through this strategic alliance.”

Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTI said, “As the Financial Services industry undergoes transformation, organizations must co-innovate to solve tough problems for their customers. Syncordis and LTI will partner with Temenos to address this demand, deliver innovation and improve business performance for our global clients in the Banking and Wealth Management space.”

Neal McLoughlin, Head of Partners & Operations, Temenos, said, “At Temenos, we understand the power of partnerships and we have built the most dynamic community in the banking industry. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Syncordis to a global strategic alliances and value their commitment. Together, we will leverage the power of our cloud-native, cloud-agnostic banking software to transform the banking industry.”

Syncordis has developed industry-leading accelerators that help with faster and consistent Temenos implementations and capture the fast-growing market opportunities for banking modernization services. This partnership will establish Syncordis as a trusted Temenos partner for end-to-end implementation, platform upgrades and enhancements for performance tuning.

About Syncordis:

Syncordis S.A., a Luxembourg based LTI Company, delivers high-quality end-to-end implementation and system integration projects with an exclusive focus on Temenos banking software. With 12 offices across the globe and 300+ experts, Syncordis enables its international clients to master their digital transformation and succeed in this ever-changing market. Having recently merged with NIELSEN+PARTNER, Syncordis now combines the business and technical expertise and experience of 15+ years in Temenos T24 Transact and SaaS solutions and production support services with 24+ years in Temenos WealthSuite, Temenos Infinity and DataSource. This makes Syncordis one of the wealth management specialists and one-stop partners for Temenos clients worldwide. For more information please visit www.syncordisconsulting.com.

About Temenos:

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), headquartered in Geneva, is the world’s leader in banking software, partnering with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic front office and core banking, payments, fund management and wealth management software products enabling banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and gain operational excellence. Temenos customers are proven to be more profitable than their peers: over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than banks running legacy applications. For more information please visit www.temenos.com.

About LTI:

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 28,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.