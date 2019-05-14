Telia Carrier Brings Cloud Connect to SUPERNAP in Milan

STOCKHOLM & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telia Carrier announced today a new Cloud Connect PoP in the SUPERNAP Italia data center near Milan, Italy. Telia’s Cloud Connect service enables customers to connect directly to cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud, with high performance, low latency, reliability and security across Telia Carrier’s extensive global network.

With so many companies choosing to use the cloud to hold business critical data, host applications, or deploy their own enterprise apps, reliable, scalable and low-latency connectivity has become a mission-critical issue. Cloud Connect enables businesses to connect directly to the industry-leading Telia Carrier fibre backbone, and accelerate cloud services connectivity, wherever they may be in the world. With multiple redundant and geographically diverse connections to the major clouds and the security of dedicated MEF CE2.0 certified Ethernet circuits, Cloud Connect offers unparalleled control, flexibility and scalability.

“The SUPERNAP data center is an ideal location for our Milan PoP,” explained Davide Binaghi, Managing Director Telia Carrier Italy. “The facility’s unparalleled resiliency, reliability and security matches the commitment we have to our own infrastructure. We believe its customer base will greatly benefit from Telia Carrier’s Cloud Connect service and we are excited to work with them.”

SUPERNAP Italia is a Tier 4, modular, carrier-neutral colocation data center in Siziano, 20 kilometers from central Milan. It opened its first sector in 2016 and continues to grow, providing colocation and connectivity to small-medium Italian enterprises, large international corporations, OTTs, and cloud and managed service providers, all cooperating within what’s known as the SUPERNAP Ecosystem.

“Telia has been a carrier at our data center since it opened and is a valued member of our Ecosystem, which enables our customers to innovate and grow their businesses,” said Philip Tohme, CEO SUPERNAP Italia. “We are pleased to collaborate with Telia to enhance our multi-cloud connect offering and provide our clients a secure, reliable and affordable solution for direct cloud connection in our hyper-scalable environment.”

Telia Carrier Cloud Connect services are available immediately at SUPERNAP Italia on a range of competitively priced and flexible tariffs. Customers will be able to manage their Cloud Connect services through a user-friendly interface, allowing them to monitor bandwidth and usage in real-time with complete transparency.

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades Telia Carrier’s global fibre backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 280 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About SUPERNAP Italia

The SUPERNAP Italia data center opened in 2016 in Siziano (Pavia), just 20 kilometers from the economic heart of Italy: Milan. The modular facility provides reliable colocation, connectivity and in-house security, 24x7x365 and is based on the design and operations of the Switch SUPERNAP facilities in the US. SUPERNAP Italia has been recognized as the most advanced data center in Southern Europe and guarantees 100% uptime to its wide-ranging clients. Visit supernap.it for more information.