$1.6 Billion America’s First Federal Credit Union Taps into Tightly Integrated Teller Capture Solution from IMM

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, today announced Birmingham, Ala.-based America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) has successfully deployed IMM’s Teller Item Capture. The credit union has now gained processing efficiencies at the teller line by truncating the paper check real-time during the member transaction. AmFirst is Alabama’s third largest credit union and serves its communities with 19 branch locations throughout the state.

AmFirst’s Vice President, Process Management, CCUE, Robin Moore, said, “Our previous branch capture process was outdated and required too much end-of-day balancing time and effort from our tellers. IMM Teller Item Capture was a game changing improvement on how we capture, archive and subsequently research checks, institution-wide. We now have a streamlined teller transaction process while reducing keystroke errors. Additionally, we can detect non-negotiable items or ones without proper MICR information immediately; this all takes place in a paperless environment enabling us to realize significant efficiencies across all departments.”

IMM’s Teller Item Capture is compatible with shared branching and offers greater flexibility with sort patterns for on-us transactions and transit items. Key transaction data from the check image is automatically entered into the deposit platform screens, simplifying end-of-day balancing. Each transaction is then balanced, keeping the teller in a perpetual state of balance throughout the business day.

Moore continued, “And because IMM has the unique ability to easily and quickly integrate with our existing systems, the resulting transactional data from the teller line is automatically fed into our Fiserv Spectrum core system. Taking advantage of this integration has given us enhanced flexibility and performance that was not previously available. IMM has been a great partner and the support during and after implementation has been excellent.”

“AmFirst is moving towards a more digital institution as the industry, and members’ needs, continue to evolve,” said Vice President of Partner and Client Success for IMM, Philip Elwyn. “The credit union has made digital transformation a top priority, with IMM Teller Item Capture an important part of its greater strategy. AmFirst’s Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) coupled with IMM teller capture enabled them to achieve both competitive differentiation and cost efficiencies. With this approach, AmFirst can ensure a positive member experience and increased interaction – crucial components in today’s competitive landscape.”

About IMM

For 23 years, IMM has been the premiere provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 950 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment. For more information, visit www.immonline.com, call 1.800.836.4750, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

