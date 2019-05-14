ReForm Biologics Announces An Evaluation Agreement for Enhancing Formulation of Two Clinical-stage Pipeline Programs

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReForm Biologics, a pharmaceutical technology company developing innovative biologic formulations to improve drug delivery and manufacturing, today announced a new customer. ReForm will perform feasibility studies for Bayer AG utilizing its innovative biotherapeutic technologies.

Reform’s viscosity-reducing excipients are applied to high concentration biologic formulations to enable subcutaneous injection or device-assisted administration, or to improve filtration unit operations. Surfactant-replacing excipients are utilized to avoid the degradation problems that accompany known surfactants for biological formulations.

The work will be performed at ReForm Biologics’ facilities in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About ReForm Biologics

ReForm Biologics has developed a technology platform that transforms the formulation of biotherapeutics for the ultimate benefit of patients. Our patented technology can enable alternative dosing, and improve manufacturing efficiency for our biopharmaceutical partners and extend product life-cycles. With multiple industry alliances to date, we offer formulation development collaborations and product-specific licenses for a broad spectrum of protein-based therapeutics.

We don’t make biologics — we make biologics better. www.reformbiologics.com