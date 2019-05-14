Hotelbeds Selects Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia Contact Center Solution to Transform Service Experience for Global Customer Base

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that Hotelbeds, a leading business-to-business bedbank, has selected its NewVoiceMedia (NVM) solution to better serve its global customer-base by delivering exceptional, emotive experiences.

Hotelbeds is a global travel distributor of accommodation and ancillary products to the world's travel trade. The company contracts, connects and efficiently distributes a differentiated portfolio of more than 170 thousand properties over 185 countries to leading industry partners including online travel agencies, retail agencies, tour operators and airlines. It provides a solid platform for travel distribution based on its advanced API interface and leading technology infrastructure.

Hotelbeds is focused on driving business for its partners while simplifying the customer experience across every touchpoint. Following a market evaluation of contact center technology, the company signed a large, global deal for Vonage’s award-winning NVM solution, for its Salesforce integration, omni-channel, routing and reporting capabilities, together with PCI compliance and workforce management, through its premium pre-integrated partners. Hotelbeds also wanted a flexible and scalable solution which could be rolled out to other business functions.

Paul Anthony, Chief Integration Officer at Hotelbeds Group, comments, “We wanted to improve our customer experience by deploying a single, scalable cloud contact center solution that would efficiently integrate with Salesforce, given that the CRM platform is such a cornerstone in our organization, and Vonage was the perfect fit. We are looking forward to enhancing our customer satisfaction with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution, to deliver exceptional customer experiences, across our global business.”

The NVM solution will enable Hotelbeds to provide a state-of-the-art experience for its 60 thousand customers worldwide, while improving its operational efficiencies and team productivity. Built from a true cloud environment with 99.999% platform uptime, the solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business’s CRM platform. Salesforce integration is central to the NVM solution, enabling businesses like Hotelbeds to create customer experiences that help them serve better and sell more. The solution integrates effectively, for better access to rich customer data, from which agents can make personal connections through every channel.

With NewVoiceMedia’s fully-integrated omni-channel experience, Hotelbeds can deliver a consistent customer experience across Salesforce digital channels and the NVM contact center. The company can route voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video and social channels in an integrated and unified manner, uniformly empowering digital and voice agents, optimizing resources and improving management of KPIs across customer interaction channels. Hotelbeds can therefore provide a rich, consistent and integrated experience, irrespective of the channel chosen by its partners, and without switching to a third-party solution.

Paul Turner, VP Benelux and Nordics at Vonage, adds, “We are now living and working in the Age of Customer Experience where organizations are increasingly being defined by customer delight. We are extremely pleased to have been selected as an important partner of Hotelbeds as it seeks to compete on customer experience, and we look forward to seeing the company make this transformation for its growing customer base.”

For more information about the NewVoiceMedia solution, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

- ENDS -

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we’ve embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage’s fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment with 99.999% platform uptime, this award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds is the world’s leading business-to-business Bedbank.

In a fragmented and complex travel landscape, Hotelbeds provides over 180,000 hotels across the globe with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimise RevPAR – whilst not competing with the hotelier’s direct distribution strategy.

Hotelbeds does this by offering hoteliers access to a network of over 60,000 hard-to-access B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets worldwide. These channels provide hotel partners with returning guests that book further in advance, cancel less, spend more in-destination and stay longer.

In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world’s largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 24,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, tickets and car hire. Operating under the ‘Beyond the Bed’ product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialise its leading portfolio of high-margin products.

The company is headquartered in Palma, Spain and employs around 5,000 employees across over 60 offices globally.

Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hotelbeds Twitter: @Hotelbeds Facebook: Hotelbeds