CrowdStrike and InPhySec Team up to Tackle Growing Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in New Zealand

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike® Inc, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, and InPhySec Security Ltd., New Zealand’s leading cloud delivered managed security provider, are partnering to help address common cyber security issues in New Zealand and meet the increased demand for cyber security products.

Since joining forces three years ago, the companies are bringing CrowdStrike’s industry-leading next generation endpoint protection platform, threat intelligence, and incident response services to the region to help customers stop breaches.

InPhySec was the first CrowdStrike partner in New Zealand. As the most experienced and invested partner in the region, InPhySec was recently awarded the CrowdStrike ‘Focus Solution Provider’ status – the first partner in New Zealand to receive this and joining the ranks of only six partners awarded this across the ANZ region.

“We selected CrowdStrike as our technology for endpoint detection and response because in our assessment, CrowdStrike is at the forefront of endpoint security and by some margin. The reliability and fidelity of this technology is impressive, but more critically is its commitment and quality of its threat intelligence that underpins its capabilities. We did not see any other solution coming close to CrowdStrike” says Marc Barlow, Consulting Partner at InPhySec. “The beauty of the CrowdStrike technology, which is important to the New Zealand market is that we can protect organisations of any size. We have numerous and rapidly growing number of public and private sector clients protected by our managed endpoint security service, and we have deployments ranging in size from 1-15,000 endpoints.”

Through leveraging the cloud-native architecture of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, InPhySec can deliver faster, smarter and more agile solutions to joint customers. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s next-generation endpoint protection solution unifies next-generation antivirus (AV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and managed hunting.

“Working with InPhySec in this market has enabled our joint customers to benefit from the advantages of combining the global leader in cloud endpoint protection with the local expertise needed to address market needs,” said Geoff Swaine, Channel and Alliances Director, APJ, CrowdStrike. “We look forward to working with InPhySec to deliver enhanced security outcomes for New Zealand.”

InPhySec offers the CrowdStrike Falcon platform tailored to customer needs to help businesses ensure the readiness of their cybersecurity posture to detect and prevent attacks. CrowdStrike’s open API platform model has established a new standard in endpoint security. Along with the CrowdStrike Orchestration and Automation initiative and the introduction of new and updated APIs via CrowdStrike Falcon Connect, partners can seamlessly integrate their solutions with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform lightweight agent.

