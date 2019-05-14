Hotwire Bolsters Strategy and Marketing Services with Integration of Precinct

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotwire, the global communications agency, today announced that Australia based sister agency, Precinct, will be merging into the business under the Hotwire brand from July 1st. This announcement comes at a time of strong growth and recognition for Hotwire as it continues to expand its strategy and marketing services globally.

Precinct offers extensive expertise in strategic marketing services, branding, design, stakeholder relations, events, and internal communications services. These services will add to Hotwire’s already extensive communications offering, spanning corporate communications, crisis management, media relations, analyst relations, digital communications and content strategy, to deliver a truly integrated end-to-end solution for marketing leaders.

Based in Sydney and Melbourne, the Australian strategy and marketing services team will be led by Jaime Nelson, previous Managing Director of Precinct who joins Hotwire as Managing Director, Strategy and Marketing Services for Hotwire Australia. Jaime will lead the introduction of expanded services in Australia and work across Hotwire to expand capabilities to clients globally. The strategy and marketing services team will provide integrated solutions for clients alongside the fast growing Australian communications team which is led by Managing Director, Mylan Vu.

Barbara Bates, Hotwire Global CEO commented, “At Hotwire, we’re constantly looking ahead at what our clients need from us today and to keep pace with what they’ll need in the future. The media relations pool has radically changed, the value of owned content is skyrocketing, and the pressure on marketers to be more strategic about high stakes communications is at an all-time high. Marketers need partners that understand all aspects of their remit and can flex and scale as they need. We’re proud to be welcoming Jaime and the Precinct team and to further build our marketing strategy capabilities to meet the needs of marketing leaders around the world.”

Hotwire is part of the Enero Group and this announcement comes as part of Enero’s strategy to continue reimagining the future and building strong businesses that take advantage of the changing marketing landscape.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a global communications agency that helps businesses better engage and connect with their customers. From Sydney to San Francisco, we operate with a borderless mind-set across 33 locations including the UK, US, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, together with exclusive partners Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active DMC in the Middle East, The Hoffman Agency in Asia and VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners.

For more information, please visit www.hotwireglobal.com

About Enero

The Enero Group limited, a boutique network of marketing and communication businesses, is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EGG). The group includes advertising agency BMF, PR agencies CPR, Frank and Hotwire, digital agency Orchard, research consultancies The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge, and programmatic marketing specialist OB media.

For more information, please visit www.enero.com