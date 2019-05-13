Immersion and Sony Interactive Entertainment Enter into Licensing Agreement for Advanced Haptics

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of advanced touch feedback technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) to license Immersion’s advanced haptics patent portfolio. Under the agreement, SIE can also leverage Immersion’s haptics technology for gaming controllers and VR controllers.

Integrating high-quality touch effects into devices brings gaming to a whole new level, creating sensations of pushing, pulling, grasping, and pulsing. Adding the sense of touch to games heightens the experience and keeps players engaged. “Research shows that haptics makes games come to life, increasing players’ satisfaction and enjoyment through peripherals and games enhanced with the power of touch,” said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion’s CEO. “We are thrilled to work with SIE, a true pioneer in gaming, to provide incredible experiences to their customers.”

“We are pleased to reach agreement with Immersion,” said Riley Russell, Chief Legal Officer, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “High quality haptics technology enhances the sense of presence and immersion for gamers, and this agreement is consistent with SIE’s desire to provide the best gaming experiences to gamers around the world.”

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

