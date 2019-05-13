SHI Sponsors Microsoft DigiGirlz Event Promoting Diversity in Tech

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, is sponsoring Microsoft’s DigiGirlz event in Iselin, New Jersey, on May 14. More than 40 eighth and ninth-grade girls have registered to attend the event, which will allow them to interact with Microsoft employees and managers to explore careers in technology.

Microsoft will hold 56 one-day DigiGirlz events around the world in 2019. Each event provides girls with career planning assistance, information about technology and business roles, thought-provoking exercises, and Microsoft product demonstrations. By participating in the Microsoft DigiGirlz Day, young women can learn about the variety of opportunities available in the high-tech industry and consider their future career paths.

“When I was planning the DigiGirlz NJ event, I knew immediately that I wanted SHI— America’s largest Minority and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE)—to be involved,” said LJ Marinello, Director, Partner Technology Manager for One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft. “SHI is not only a great example of diversity and inclusion, but illustrates through its Microsoft partnership via OCP that there are countless opportunities for women in technology and business, from developers to people managers to business leaders.”

The Iselin event will feature an opening keynote by Marinello, a career panel featuring representatives from Microsoft and the New Jersey Chapter of Women in Technology, and three sessions throughout the day:

“Fun with Faces” Coding Lab: In this hands-on coding lab, girls will learn how to develop a simple app to analyze a photo using machine learning.

In this hands-on coding lab, girls will learn how to develop a simple app to analyze a photo using machine learning. “Mixed Reality: Hololens Workshop”: Attendees will learn how we can use mixed reality every day to enhance our lives, and will experience mixed-reality first hand using Microsoft’s own mixed reality device, the Hololens.

Attendees will learn how we can use mixed reality every day to enhance our lives, and will experience mixed-reality first hand using Microsoft’s own mixed reality device, the Hololens. “Uncovering Your Superpower”: During this session, attendees will craft a 30-second elevator pitch that highlights their interests, strengths, and passions. After crafting the pitches, the groups will play a speed networking game to practice their introductions and get to know one another better.

“SHI has always been committed to diversity in technology, and Microsoft’s DigiGirlz events are one way we’re bringing that commitment to life,” said Jacquie Goldstein, Director, Software Partners at SHI International. “By giving girls in our community the chance to interact with and learn from Microsoft executives, they can better imagine themselves in those roles. By giving them hands-on experience in everything from coding to networking, we can inspire them to consider a wide variety of careers shaping the future of technology.”

“At St. John Vianney School, we pride ourselves on providing access to the latest technology for our students, faculty, and parents,” said Sister Eileen Jude, Principal at St. John Vianney School. “Programs like Microsoft DigiGirlz afford our students access to state-of-the-art technology, as well exposure to the many careers available in the tech industry. Special thanks to Microsoft and SHI for fostering a community focused on diversity in the workplace and allowing our young women an opportunity to explore these exciting technologies!”

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $10 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

