JetBlue, Boston’s Largest Airline, Scores Big with New Custom Livery Dedicated to the Boston Bruins

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), Boston’s largest airline and the Official Airline of the Boston Bruins, today revealed a brand new livery dedicated to Boston’s professional hockey team and six-time Stanley Cup winner. The Airbus A320 aircraft, aptly named “Bear Force One,” was unveiled at an event this morning at Boston Logan International Airport, where JetBlue and Bruins executives were joined by Bruins’ mascot, Blades the Bruin, to surprise and delight customers. “Bear Force One” officially took flight this afternoon, transporting excited Bruins fans to Raleigh, N.C. for Game 3 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals.

“Bear Force One” is JetBlue’s first livery dedicated to a team in the NHL and its third livery dedicated to a Boston professional sports team. The new paint scheme features a large-scale version of the Bruins’ iconic spoked-B logo on the tailfin, a nod to the often used reference to Boston as “the hub of the universe.” The logo’s central ‘B’ encircled by spokes mirrors the central role that Boston has played in JetBlue’s network from the very beginning. Next to the boarding door, customers will be greeted with a “Boston’s Team Since 1924” wordmark, denoting the Bruins’ long legacy and tradition in its home city. The new livery serves as a symbol of JetBlue’s commitment to the Boston Bruins and the team’s avid fans throughout Boston and the New England region.

“We couldn’t think of a better time to celebrate our six-year partnership with the Boston Bruins,” said Marty St. George, Chief Commercial Officer, JetBlue. “As the team continues on in the Eastern Conference Finals, this new livery will make it easier for Bruins fans to show off their black and gold fanfare, and cheer on their team not only during the playoffs but year-round as it flies across JetBlue’s network of 100+ destinations.”

“For the past six years, the Bruins and JetBlue have had a very strong relationship,” said Cam Neely, President, Boston Bruins. "JetBlue has been a great partner and it’s fantastic to see one of their aircraft representing the Black and Gold as it travels around the country."

JetBlue in Boston

JetBlue is the leading carrier in Boston in number of flights, customers carried and nonstop destinations served. The airline is proud to support the teams its customers and 3,800+ Boston-based crewmembers are most passionate about. JetBlue is the official airline sponsor for the city’s four major sports teams including the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. JetBlue has also been the Official Airline of TD Garden and Presenting Sponsor of the entrance experience since 2010.

