Targeted Oncology™ Adds The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the oncology field, announces the addition of The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to partner with The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of Targeted Oncology™. “FLASCO works to transform the oncology landscape and raise the standard of care in Florida.”

FLASCO is a member-supported oncology state society that focuses on providing education, best practices and support to the over 3,300 oncology professionals it represents in Florida. FLASCO leads state legislative efforts, champions cancer research and strives to advance the future of oncology and champion patients with cancer in Florida. Members represent integrated cancer care teams and include medical, radiation, surgical, gynecologic, and pediatric oncologists; oncology pharmacists; and oncologists in training, along with their teams that include physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, office managers and other supporting staff who are currently serving in the oncology field.

“The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is excited to partner with MJH Associate Inc.,” said FLASCO President, Dr. Luis E Raez. “Their experience in the oncology world that the SAP program is bringing, facilitating exchange of medical information and increasing advocacy, will benefit our patients and will aid in FLASCO’s continuous efforts to be the Voice of Oncology in Florida.”

The SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families and improving patient care. As part of this joint effort, FLASCO will be working with Targeted Oncology™ along with sister platform, The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), to share exclusive digital content.

Recently AJMC® provided conference updates for FLASCO’s Business of Oncology Summit Annual Meeting. The meeting increased dialogue between physicians, patients, payers, pharmacists and pharmaceutical representatives.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com, the online platform for Targeted Oncology™, provides the latest news and insight on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets for practicing oncologists. As the field of oncology continues to move toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, the challenge facing many oncologists is to stay up-to-date with the future of cancer therapeutics. As such, TargetedOnc.com strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on the burgeoning field. TargetedOnc.com focuses on the next stage of cancer development and cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®,Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care.

About The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, which was formed in 1977, is a statewide nonprofit 501©3 organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts to improve patient care in Florida by:

• Fostering access to quality cancer care to the citizens of Florida.

• Assisting cancer practitioners in providing the most cost-effective quality care for their patients.

• Acting as an advocate for Florida patients with cancer and their families.

• Coordinating the dissemination of information and providing an opportunity for oncologists, physicians and other health care professionals to network and exchange information.