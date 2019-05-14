Tech Tackles Trafficking (TTT), hosted by The Anti-Slavery Collective, The Cloud Leadership Centre, Scott Prenn, and Stop the Traffik

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Tackles Trafficking hosted an event to explore media’s responsibilities towards mainstreaming modern-day slavery as a topic; that was moderated by The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Julia de Boinville. In 2018, the Anti-Slavery Collective, Scott Prenn, Stop the Traffik and The McCain Institute partnered with C5 Capital’s not-for-profit foundation arm, the Cloud Leadership Centre (CLC) to launch TTT, a multi-sector initiative between the private, public and civil society that is designed to bring together non-traditional actors to leverage the full spectrum of each organisations unique capabilities in the fight against the seemingly intractable problem of human trafficking.

The event gathered together experts from the fields of social media, television and film, fashion and media to discuss the impact that the media can have on driving forwards solutions for modern slavery.

Increasingly, the media is playing a vital role in raising advocacy for fighting modern slavery and the policy challenges involved with preventing it. There are an estimated 40.3 million people in modern slavery around the world. This includes an estimated 10 million children, 24.9 million people in forced labour, 15.4 million people in forced marriage and 4.8 million in forced sexual exploitation1.

Discussing the event HRH Princess Eugenie of York commented, “We have to always remember why we’re doing this, for each and every person in slavery and for every survivor, we must stand up for them and bring about change.” Julia de Boinville, her co-founder echoed this, “We believe that in order to fight modern slavery effectively, we must be united across all sectors.”

Through a series of events and whitepapers, TTT aims to identify short-term solutions whilst building a vision for strategic improvements to address the global human trafficking issue. The initiative will also identify and create new areas of collaboration and improvement by bringing together experts from a myriad of fields, such as the legal, financial, government and non-governmental organisations.

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital focused on the critical importance of building partnerships, “Modern slavery is a very real threat – partnerships that drive innovation offers an unprecedented opportunity to tackle trafficking in its tracks. The media in particular has a vital role to play in raising awareness and keeping policymakers and the public informed.” Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Chairman of CLC, highlighted, ““Driving a unity of effort across all sectors of society with all new and emerging tech and communicating clearly across multiple media platforms is vital to raising the public’s awareness of this terrible scourge to better counter it as we move forward.”

The Anti-Slavery Collective is an independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers, from across all industries, together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.

Cloud Leadership Centre is the philanthropic arm of the global venture capital firm that aims to leverage the power of technology for positive change through philanthropy and policy by convening and connecting experts in technology with business innovators, NGOs, Non-Profits, Policymakers and Investors.

Scott Prenn is a strategic fundraising partnership that empowers organisations to make change.

Stop the Traffik is a pioneer in human trafficking prevention. Working to unite people around the world by inspiring, informing, equipping and mobilising communities to; know what human trafficking is, know how to identify it and know how to respond appropriately if they saw it.

