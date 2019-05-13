InMoment and Foot Locker Present at the 2019 CXPA Insight Exchange

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI) technology, will present with Foot Locker, a global footwear and sportswear retailer, at this year’s CXPA Insight Exchange event, “The Art of CX Storytelling: How to Craft a Narrative that Powers Effective CX Initiatives.” The CXPA’s Insight Exchange will take place in Salt Lake City May 15-16. Andrew Park, VP Experience Intelligence Strategy at InMoment, and Tyler Saxey, Director, Customer Experience at Foot Locker, will present Thursday, May 16, at 11:20 a.m.

CXPA is an organization promoting the growth of its members, as well as advancing and understanding the field of customer experience. Each year, the organization hosts the CXPA Insight Exchange, which is the only CX event created by members for members. The event will provide learning and networking for all those attending, in addition to the sharing of best practices, developing standards, and a greater understanding of the field of CX.

“While most companies are competing on customer experience today, it takes a massive shift in culture and business practices in order to orient a business around the customer in ways that also benefit the bottom line,” said Park. “Effective CX storytelling melds qualitative and quantitative elements into compelling, data-driven narratives with a unique ability to drive the right kinds changes. Foot Locker is a powerful example of a brand that has mastered this skill to support both business initiatives, and a deepening relationship with its customers.”

