Delta Dental of Tennessee Introduces DeltaVision in Partnership with VSP Vision Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Dental of Tennessee (Delta Dental) is launching DeltaVision® plans administered by VSP® Vision Care, the nation’s largest and only national not-for-profit vision benefits company. Through the partnership, DeltaVision plans will be sold in conjunction with Delta Dental plans to Tennessee-based companies.

“Our clients and subscribers realize the importance of benefit coverage to help control expenses and minimize out-of-pocket costs,” said Phil Wenk, DDS, president and CEO of Delta Dental. “Combining a vision plan along with our dental plan helps both individuals and group plan administrators with a single contract and a single invoice.”

DeltaVision plans are now available for individuals and families purchasing benefit plans on their own. Group plans will have effective dates beginning July 1, 2019.

Through the partnership with VSP, subscribers will have access to the nation’s largest network of independent doctors who carry a wide selection of name-brand eyewear, for any style and budget.

“We partnered with VSP for DeltaVision because their expansive doctor network and focus on customer service align perfectly with the values we know our subscribers appreciate about Delta Dental,” added Wenk.

Individuals can purchase new dental and vision plans at CoverYourMouth.com. Current Delta Dental subscribers can add vision plans at their renewal dates. Group plan administrators can receive more information about DeltaVision through their brokers and by visiting www.DeltaDentalTN.com/DeltaVision.

About Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.2 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than 332,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated $8 million to over 120 organizations in 2018, and employees shared 2,378 volunteer hours in the community.